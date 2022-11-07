Glastonbury 2023 tickets sell out in an hour

Despite a hike in ticket prices, organisers reported "incredible demand" for the festival's first onsale since before the pandemic

Tickets for the UK’s Glastonbury festival sold out in just over an hour, despite reports of the site crashing during the booking process.

See Tickets, which handled yesterday’s onsale, apologised for a “technical problem”, which saw tickets for the 2023 event take around half an hour longer to sell out than the last sale in 2019, when all passes were snapped up in 34 minutes.

No acts have yet been announced for the 2023 event, which is scheduled for 21-25 June, with organisers reporting “incredible demand” for the 135,000 weekend tickets. Coach packages were sold out in 22 minutes last Thursday.

“Demand far outstripped supply”

“Although we are thrilled that so many of you want to come to next year’s Glastonbury, we’re sorry that a huge number of people missed out on a ticket this morning – because demand far outstripped supply,” tweeted co-organiser Emily Eavis.

“Thank you for everyone who tried to buy a ticket. Your loyalty to this festival is deeply appreciated. There will be a ticket resale in spring 2023, so if you didn’t get one, please do try again then.”

General sale tickets cost £335 (€385) for 2023, up 26% on the £265 (€304) charged when tickets last went on sale in 2019. Tickets were subsequently rolled over until 2022 when the 2020 and 2021 festivals were cancelled due to the pandemic.

“We have tried very hard to minimise the increase in price on the ticket but we’re facing enormous rises in the costs of running this vast show”

“We have tried very hard to minimise the increase in price on the ticket but we’re facing enormous rises in the costs of running this vast show, whilst still recovering from the huge financial impact of two years without a festival because of Covid,” says Eavis on Twitter.

“In these incredibly challenging times, we want to continue to bring you the best show in the world and provide our charities with funds which are more vital than ever.”

Glastonbury previously posted a loss of £3.1 million for the year ending March 2021, according to Companies House documents.

Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar headlined the festival’s 2022 edition.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.