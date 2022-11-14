Germany’s BDKV welcomes culture pass for teenagers

The scheme, which follows schemes in Spain, France and Italy, will see those who turn 18 next year receive €200 to spend on concert tickets

Germany’s live music trade body the BDKV has backed the introduction of a nationwide culture pass for young people.

The scheme, which will see those who turn 18 next year receive €200 to spend on concert or theatre tickets – as well as books and audio media – was unveiled last week by government ministers Claudia Roth and Christian Lindner.

Similar initiatives were rolled out in Spain, France and Italy earlier this year with the aim of generating new habits of cultural consumption for teenagers, post-pandemic. Jens Michow, outgoing president of the BDKV, applauds the move, which is designed to give young people easier access to cultural offerings..

“The project is now of particular importance for our industry, as the increased costs in all areas naturally also have an impact on ticket prices,” he says. “If this access threshold is lowered with the pass, at least for younger people, this is also a contribution to stabilising the still problematic economic situation of the cultural events industry.”

Michow also took the opportunity to stress the importance of additional targeted assistance for cultural events.

“If we are forced to cancel well-financed concerts or even tours due to the illness of an artist, unfortunately even a culture pass will no longer help us”

“If, from January 2023, we lack any rescue package in the event of event cancellations due to the pandemic – for example, tour cancellations that become necessary due to an artist being infected with corona – that will have an existential impact on the event companies concerned,” he says.

“Of course, the industry currently welcomes any measure that leads to an increase in the currently sluggish demand for concerts and other cultural events. However, if we are forced to cancel well-financed concerts or even tours due to the illness of an artist, unfortunately even a culture pass will no longer help us.”

Michow adds that the continued struggles of event companies mean that a new cultural start-up programme developed for live event organisers should be extended at least until the end of 2023.

“Unfortunately, the goal originally set with this program of mitigating the effects of the corona pandemic in the cultural sector and maintaining live music events as an essential part of Germany’s cultural infrastructure has not yet been achieved,” he adds.

The BDKV now represents the interests of more than 420 companies in the German event industry.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.