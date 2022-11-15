fbpx

news

Download 2023 fastest selling in event’s history

Early bird tickets and ‘RIP packages’ for the 20th-anniversary edition of Britain’s biggest heavy metal festival have sold out

By IQ on 15 Nov 2022

Bring Me The Horizon will headline Download 2023

Bring Me The Horizon will headline Download 2023


image © Sven Mandel

The 20th-anniversary edition of Download festival has become the fastest-selling in the event’s history.

Britain’s biggest heavy metal festival will return to Donington Park in Leicestershire between 8–11 June next year, running over four days for the first time ever.

Early bird tickets and ‘RIP packages’ for the Live Nation-promoted event have sold out, with a limited amount of RIP tickets on sale next week.

More than 60 acts have been confirmed for the 2023 instalment, including headliners Bring Me The Horizon, Slipknot and Metallica, with the latter playing two unique sets on the Thursday and Saturday nights.

More than 60 acts have been confirmed for the 2023 instalment, including Bring Me The Horizon, Slipknot and Metallica

Architects, Evanescence, Disturbed, Placebo, Parkway Drive and Ghost are also billed to perform at the event.

Other confirmed acts include As December Falls, Asking Alexandria, Aviva, Bambie Thug, Beauty School Dropout, Behemoth, Blackgold, Blind Channel, Bloodywood, Brutus, Crashface, Crawlers, Dead Sara, Elvana, Enola Gay, Fever 333, Fixation, Graphic Nature, GWAR, Hawxx, Ingested, I Prevail, Jazmin Bean.

Also on the 2023 lineup is Kid Bookie, Kid Kapichi, Lake Malice, Lorna Shore, Mod Sun, Monuments, Motionless In White, Municipal Waste, nothing, nowhere., Nova Twins, Polaris, Pupil Slicer, Seether, Set It Off, SiM, Simple Plan, Soen, Soul Glo, Stand Atlantic, Stray From The Path, Taylor Acorn, The Blackout, The Distillers, The Meffs, Terror, Three Days Grace, Touche Amore, VV, Witch Fever.

 

Related stories

Comments are closed.

