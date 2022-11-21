CelebrityAccess launches social analytics tool

Those in the entertainment industry will now be able to see a multitude of social statistics in one combined location for any artist worldwide

The first updates for CelebrityAccess (CA) 3.0 are officially live, including comprehensive and easy-to-use social media analytics.

The new analytics tool is the latest to complement CA’s 25 years of existing entertainment industry data, news, and search features.

Those in the entertainment industry will now be able to see a multitude of social statistics in one combined location for any artist worldwide and organised by social media type.

The update is part of CA’s rebuild which allows seamless data integration and robust search capabilities.

“Twenty-five years ago, when CA was created, our goal was to deliver the best entertainment industry data and software. We accomplished this when we released CA 1.0 and 2.0., enabling our grassroots company to become a leader in the entertainment industry – globally. CelebrityAccess is known for assembling the most current detailed data and news to the entertainment industry.

“During the pandemic, CelebrityAccess teams did not sit around waiting for something to do when “live” events and business came to a halt. In fact, we dove deep into a total transformation of our site and data products, and our first creation, from that work, is our new social analytics tool along with many new data products (soon to be released).

“We’ve already redesigned all our free product offerings such as news, top box office scores, new tours, etc. that now operate at incredible speeds and display in clear, easy-to-read formats, regardless of platform or device used.

“CA has also entered into an exciting alliance with Bandsintown (BIT) – an artist services platform connecting over 560,000 artists with their fans and was named one of the world’s greatest apps in 2014 by Business Insider. CA has integrated Bandsintown tour dates into our website and with-it users will have access to CA and Bandsintown tour dates along with the ability to purchase tickets. BIT’s Fabrice Sergent has built a fabulous product and we could not be prouder to work with his team on this project.

“However, the most exciting change to our website is the addition of CA Social Analytics – a deep dive into the social metrics of our industry.”

