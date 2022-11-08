C3 Presents details new US-based hard rock festival

Sick New World will take place in Las Vegas next May with acts including System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones and Incubus

C3 Presents has announced a brand new US festival for hard rock and alternative music fans called Sick New World.

System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones and Incubus are set to headline the one-day event, taking place on May 13 2023 at Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Evanescence, Turnstile, Chevelle, Mr. Bungle, Papa Roach, Death Grips, Flyleaf, Placebo, Spiritbox and The Sisters of Mercy are also among the 50 acts billed for the festival, with general admission tickets starting from US$249.99.

C3 Presents’ festival portfolio already includes US festivals such as Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits.

Sick New World follows two other brand-new rock festivals launched by C3 Presents parent Live Nation.

The promoter’s inaugural When We Were Young festival took place last month at Las Vegas Festival Grounds with headliners Paramore and My Chemical Romance.

The 85,000-cap “emo nostalgia” festival was expanded to three days due to demand, and the 2023 edition sold out before the 2022 event had even started.

Next year’s instalment features a pop-punk twist featuring headliners Blink-182 and Green Day, who will be joined by the likes of 30 Seconds To Mars, The Offspring, Good Charlotte, 5 Seconds of Summer and All Time Low, Yellowcard, Rise Against, Sum 41, Pierce the Veil, Gym Class Heroes, Michelle Branch, Thrice, Rise Against, Simple Plan and New Found Glory.

In addition, Live Nation is also launching a new alternative music festival based in Atlantic City, New Jersey (US), called Adjacent.

Blink-182 and Paramore are set to headline the all-ages event, slated for 27 & 28 May 2023 (Memorial Day Weekend).

In addition, Turnstile, Japanese Breakfast, Coheed & Cambria, Bleachers, Jimmy Eat World, The Front Bottoms, IDLES and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness are among the 40 bands that will perform across three stages.

