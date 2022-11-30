Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest reveals ’23 lineup

Paramore, Dave Matthews Band and Imagine Dragons will headline the event's fourth edition, which serves as a precursor to the Super Bowl

Paramore, Dave Matthews Band and Imagine Dragons will headline the fourth Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest.

The three-day festival, which serves as a precursor to the Super Bowl and its coveted Halftime Show, will take place at Phoenix’s 18,000-cap Footprint Center from 9-11 February 2023.

The event kicks off on Thursday 9 February with Paramore and a special guest to be announced, and is followed by Friday night with Dave Matthews Band plus a DJ set by DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak). The festival then wraps Saturday night with Imagine Dragons and Kane Brown.

“This music festival continues to be at the heart of the Super Bowl Fan Experience and will continue to offer everyone an unforgettable lifetime of memories,” says Paul Caine, president of On Location and IMG Events. “We couldn’t be more excited for those in Phoenix to experience an amazing lineup of headliners who normally wouldn’t perform together for fans.”

The Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest has previously featured never-before-paired line-ups with artists including Bruno Mars and Cardi B, Post Malone and Aerosmith, Maroon 5 and Dan + Shay with a surprise performance from Demi Lovato, and a night with Guns N’ Roses and special guest Snoop Dogg. Last year’s festival was topped by Halsey, Miley Cyrus and Green Day.

“Beyond the Super Bowl itself, our three-day festival has become the marquee event of Super Bowl week”

“Music and football are core to Bud Light’s DNA, and we’re thrilled to bring our annual Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest to Phoenix,” says Lane Joyce, director of experiential marketing for Bud Light. “Beyond the Super Bowl itself, our three-day festival has become the marquee event of Super Bowl week. This year, we have an all-star line-up of musicians from various genres, ensuring we have something for all fans whether they’re traveling early for the game or live right here In Arizona.”

The 2019, 2020 and 2022 festivals were held at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida and the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, respectively.

“Super Bowl Music Fest is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and Footprint Center is honoured to be this year’s host,” adds Ralph Marchetta, general manager of Footprint Center. “We look forward to welcoming fans for three nights of incredible music and showcasing downtown Phoenix as an entertainment destination.”

Rihanna will headline the 2023 Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.