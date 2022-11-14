fbpx

PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Blur to regroup for one-off Wembley Stadium gig

The Britpop legends will play the national stadium on 8 July 2023 with support from special guests Slowthai, Self Esteem and Jockstrap

By James Hanley on 14 Nov 2022

Damon Albarn, Roskilde, Bill Ebbesen

Damon Albarn


image © Bill Ebbesen

Blur are regrouping for a one-off hometown headline show at London’s 90,000-cap Wembley Stadium next year.

Promoted by Metropolis Music, the Britpop legends will play the venue on 8 July with support from special guests Slowthai, Self Esteem and Jockstrap.

The band, who are represented by Ian Huffam of X-ray Touring, previously reunited in 2015 when they released their eighth studio album The Magic Whip and headlined BST Hyde Park, with the intervening years seeing frontman Damon Albarn focus much of his attention on his hugely successful Gorillaz project.

“We really love playing these songs and thought it’s about time we did it again”

“We really love playing these songs and thought it’s about time we did it again,” says Albarn.

“I’m really looking forward to playing with my Blur brothers again and revisiting all those great songs,” adds guitarist Graham Coxon. “Blur live shows are always amazing for me: a nice guitar and an amp turned right up and loads of smiling faces.”

Wembley also has confirmed dates for 2023 by Harry Styles (13-14 & 16-17 June) and a joint-headline show by Def Leppard & Motley Crue (1 July).

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|11 Nov 2022

Coldplay make touring history in Argentina

news|10 Nov 2022

Latin music executives predict next superstar

news|14 Nov 2022

Artists divided over Qatar World Cup opportunities

feature|11 Nov 2022

The New Bosses 2022: Zoe Williamson, UTA

news|11 Nov 2022

Five arrested over Hong Kong concert tragedy

IQ Mag Logo
The essential live music business newsletter