Blackpink make history with US concerts

Blackpink have made history by becoming the first girl group to gross US$3 million (€2.9m) from a single arena concert in North America.

According to @touringdata, the K-pop superstars generated $3.297m a night from their two 23,928-cap sellout shows at the Prudential Center in Newark from 14-15 November.

The South Korean quartet’s current Born Pink World Tour commenced at Seoul’s 20,000-cap KSPO Dome on 15 October before embarking on a US leg, which wrapped up last weekend with two dates at Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium.

The tour lands in Europe next week for stops at The O2 in London (30 November & 1 December), Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona (5 December), Cologne’s Lanxess Arena (8 December), Accor Arena in Paris (11-12 December), Royal Arena, Copenhagen (15 December), Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin (19-20 December) and Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome (22 December).

In 2023, Blackpink have a string of huge outdoor dates lined up in Thailand, China, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, the Philippines and Singapore from January to March, followed by a tour of Australia and New Zealand in June. They will also headline the 65,000-cap BST Hyde Park in London on 2 July.

The group’s 2018-20 In Your Area World Tour scored a total of $56,756,285 at the box office from 36 dates.

Elsewhere, Korean eight-piece Stray Kids will become the second K-pop boy band (after BTS) to headline a US stadium when they perform at the 22,000-cap Banc of California Stadium in LA on 31 March 2023 as part of their Maniac World Tour.

