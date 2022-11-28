Babymetal pilot ‘silent mosh pits’ at Japan shows

The band have set aside a standing area for people with small children, as well as those "not confident in their physical strength"

Babymetal have announced they are introducing “silent mosh pits” for their upcoming shows in Japan.

The Japanese duo’s The Other One tour commences at the 9,000-cap Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall in Chiba, outside Tokyo, from 28-29 January 2023. Tickets cost from 15,000 yen (€104).

The band have set aside a standing area for the concerts for people with small children, as well as “those who are not confident in their physical strength”.

“Please refrain from activities such as shouting, cheering, talking loudly, or any other behaviour that may be an inconvenience to other customers,” adds the post on the band’s website.

In line with the country’s Covid-19 policy, ticket-holders will also be handed “Savior Masks” on entry, which they are instructed to wear on top of their own protective masks.

“Wearing the Savior Mask will be mandatory up to when you exit the venue after the performance has ended”

“This Savior Mask is the official dress code for the show and you will be required to wear it on top of your own mask upon entering the venue and throughout the entire show,” says the notice. “Wearing the Savior Mask will be mandatory up to when you exit the venue after the performance has ended. Please note in advance that those who do not comply to these rules will be asked to leave.”

It adds: “In order to prevent the spread of Covid-19, please refrain from talking/singing/cheering/shouting loudly. However, singing/reacting at a level where only the person next to you can hear is acceptable.”

Babymetal head to Europe in the spring as special guests on Sabaton’s arena headline tour.

