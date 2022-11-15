ASM Global ups Alex Merchán to CMO

The US-based industry veteran will be tasked with spearheading the venue giant’s branding and positioning across key areas

ASM Global has promoted LA-based industry veteran Alex Merchán to the position of chief marketing officer.

Merchán, who will oversee the venue giant’s global portfolio, was most recently EVP of marketing, and will spearhead the company’s branding and positioning across key areas including global partnerships, digital and CRM strategy, business development, and advisory and investing efforts.

“In less than one year with our company, Alex has been responsible for reimagining our marketing support infrastructure while simultaneously dramatically enhancing our network’s external initiatives for our clients and partners,” says ASM president and CEO Ron Bension.

Since joining ASM, Merchán has also overseen all strategic marketing, PR, creative services and digital efforts. He has been instrumental in the execution and implementation of the company’s strategic partnership with experience management leader Qualtrics to create an in-depth data and analytics platform for live events, offering “unprecedented” industry insights into fan sentiments, needs and habits.

He has also actively been involved with ASM Global’s CSR’s Global Acts commitment to sustainability, community and DEI efforts.

“This is the thrill of a lifetime,” adds Merchán. “The biggest sandbox in the world and the opportunity to engage with fans across entertainment, sports and business. That’s what our marketing team gets to work in — with the most prestigious collection of venues on Earth. That means we know the rules of the game better than anyone else, and we play it better than anyone else.”

Prior to his time at ASM Global, Merchán oversaw marketing for Live Nation’s Clubs & Theatres division following a decade-long stint at Hard Rock International.

In addition, ASM has bolstered its UK senior leadership team with the appointment of Stephen Cooper as VP of food & beverage. Cooper will work alongside the venue teams in the UK to develop new food and beverage solutions for all retail and premium areas.

“It is fantastic to have Steve join the ASM Global team, which continues to see exciting and fast-paced growth,” says Chris Bray, EVP of ASM Global Europe. “Steve’s expertise in food and beverage, on a global-brand-scale makes him an incredibly exciting addition to the team. Food and beverage at all of our venues is a fundamental and evolving part of the customer journey, and as it continues to adapt, grow and move with industry trends and customer behaviours. I am confident that Steve and his team will drive this critical aspect of our business forwards .”

Cooper adds: “I am thrilled to be joining ASM at this exciting time of growth and investment. The opportunity to work alongside the wonderful venue teams to help deliver inspirational, innovative, and memorable events across a diverse and expanding portfolio is a privilege. The passion for excellence in the ASM team is a culture that I have long admired, and I am excited to now be a part of it.”

