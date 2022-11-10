ASM Global appoints new Olympia London CEO

Julie Driscoll, who joins the new 4,400-cap venue from Hyve Group, is the current chair of the Association of Exhibition Organisers

ASM Global has named Julie Driscoll as the new CEO of Olympia London.

Driscoll brings 25 years of B2C and B2B experience, is currently the divisional MD for retail, manufacturing and engineering at exhibition and conference organiser Hyve Group.

Driscoll, who starts at ASM next month, is also chair of the Association of Exhibition Organisers (AEO) and board member of the Events Industry Alliance.

“I am thrilled to be joining Olympia London under the management of ASM Global,” says Driscoll, who plans to step down from her AEO role. “For 136 years Olympia London has been the home of inspirational events. In partnership with the venue’s owners, Yoo Capital and Deutsche Finance International, I very much look forward to working with the wonderful Olympia London team, to position the venue as a world class destination for the next 100 years.”

The £1.3 billion redevelopment of Olympia, which will be completed in 2024, includes a 4,400-cap live music venue, a 1,575-seat performing arts theatre, a school for the creative arts, restaurants, bars and eateries; two hotels and offices, with ASM taking on management responsibility for the venue’s exhibitions and events business.

“Julie has an ambitious vision for Olympia London, an eye for operational excellence”

“We are delighted to welcome Julie to the ASM Global team,” says Chris Bray, EVP of ASM Global Europe. “Julie has an ambitious vision for Olympia London, an eye for operational excellence, and joins us with exceptional experience as a highly skilled entrepreneurial leader, working successfully with renowned brands and some of the UK’s biggest trade events. We are confident that Julie will bring enormous value, drive growth and lead Olympia London towards a tremendously exciting future.”

Olympia London’s MD Nigel Nathan will remain in a consultancy role for three months to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

“I am so proud to have worked with such an amazing and passionate team at Olympia London for the last 23 years,” adds Nathan. “We’ve achieved so much together. Finding the right person to lead our glorious venue into its exciting future was vital. Julie brings impressive experience from across the events industry, and a strong vision for how to build upon Olympia London’s heritage of hosting events that have helped drive the economy and delighted millions of visitors for the last 136 years.”

Olympia’s music venue, located above the existing west exhibition hall, will be operated by live entertainment giant AEG Presents, which signed a ‘long-term agreement’ with Yoo Capital and Deutsche Finance International, who acquired Olympia in 2017 for €330m.

