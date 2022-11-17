ASM announces inaugural Global Month of Giving

The new scheme will provide opportunities for team members to give back and engage in local community initiatives

ASM Global has announced its first worldwide “Global Month of Giving”.

Launched this week, the scheme will provide opportunities for team members internationally to dedicate their time, talent and “treasure” through volunteering, giving back and engaging in local community initiatives.

It marks the one-year anniversary of the launch of the venue giant’s corporate social responsibility platform ASM Global Acts, which is centred on three commitments: protect the environment, invest in people and strengthen communities around the globe.

“Our Global Month of Giving represents our shared intention to make a difference in the lives of others around the world”

“ASM Global operates hundreds of stadiums, convention centres and arenas around the globe, which boost local economies, employ area residents and provide meaningful opportunities for the communities we call home,” says Ron Bension, president and CEO of ASM Global. “Our Global Month of Giving represents our shared intention to make a difference in the lives of others around the world.

“Building strong, vibrant communities requires commitments that extend beyond the walls of our venues. We bring that to life by giving back and investing in organisations that are making both the world and our local communities a better place to live, work and play.”

ASM Global Month of Giving is an extension of the firm’s longstanding commitments to creating a better workplace, a more diverse workforce, serving the communities where it operates, and contributing to a healthier environment and planet.

“This partnership between ASM Global, Savor and Wicked Kitchen is an integral part of ASM Global’s commitment to establishing the most sustainable venues in the world”

Earlier this week, ASM announced a multi-year partnership with plant-based food provider Wicked Kitchen to increase the selection and availability of vegan food options throughout its network of arenas, stadiums, theatres and convention centres.

The announcement establishes Wicked Kitchen, a 100% plant-based, flavour-forward global food brand, as the “Preferred Plant-Based Food Partner” of ASM Global venues and “Exclusive Plant-Based Food Provider” across all catering, suite and concessions managed by Savor, ASM’s chef-driven culinary division.

Wicked Kitchen also becomes an official partner of the ASM Global Acts Foundation.

“This partnership between ASM Global, Savor and Wicked Kitchen is an integral part of ASM Global’s commitment to establishing the most sustainable venues in the world,” adds Savor SVP Shaun Beard.

ASM Global and the International Live Music Conference (ILMC) recently announced that their partnership to dramatically expand the conference’s Alia Dann Swift Bursary Scheme, which promotes and encourages the next generation of young executive talent, will continue into 2023.

