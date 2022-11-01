ASM and ILMC extend bursary scheme partnership

The Alia Dann Swift Bursary Scheme, which promotes and encourages the next generation of young executive talent, will continue into 2023

ASM Global and the International Live Music Conference (ILMC) have announced that their partnership to dramatically expand the conference’s Alia Dann Swift Bursary Scheme will continue into 2023.

The link-up, which promotes and encourages the next generation of young executive talent, is supported by ASM Global’s corporate social responsibility platform, ASM Global Acts, which launched in October 2021.

The Bursary scheme will see 30 young executives given a place at next year’s ILMC, which takes place in London from 1-3 March and welcomes 2,000 leading professionals across the week. Through the Bursary scheme, the selected young executives will also have access to invitation-only networking events during ILMC, and a dedicated industry mentor via the ASM Global family; a chance to share knowledge, ideas, and to build new contacts within the industry.

“At ASM Global we are committed to investing in people and strengthening communities all over the world,” says Chris Bray, EVP, Europe at ASM Global. “Through the company’s ASM Global Acts platform, we’re able to take action and create real opportunity for the next generation of industry leaders, so we are delighted to continue our partnership with ILMC on the Alia Dann Swift Bursary Scheme and look forward to meeting with the chosen delegates at next year’s event.”

Founded in 2018, the scheme is named after the late Alia Dann Swift, ILMC’s longstanding producer who was instrumental in both bringing talent into the industry and supporting and encouraging new ILMC members.

“The scheme is a firm step towards supporting the next generation of business leaders across the live sector”

“We’re thrilled to welcome ASM back for the second year as supporters of ILMC’s bursary scheme,” adds ILMC head Greg Parmley. “Just how the business can encourage and foster a new and diverse range of executive talent is a primary focus for all right now, and the scheme is a firm step towards supporting the next generation of business leaders across the live sector.”

To apply, applicants should already be working in the live music business and not have previously attended an ILMC. Full details of the bursary scheme and an application form are available here. The scheme is open to applicants internationally, and the first 10 places on the scheme are now open for application. Further places on the scheme will be released towards the event.

ASM Global is the company responsible for management and operations at major venues including AO Arena (Manchester), OVO Arena Wembley, Avicii Arena (Stockholm), Tele2 Arena (Stockholm), P&J Live (Aberdeen), first direct Arena (Leeds).

Click here for more information on the ILMC Alia Dann Swift Bursary Scheme.

