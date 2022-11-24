AGF announces first speakers for GEI 15

The leading conference for sustainability in events will take place on 28 February at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London

A Greener Festival (AGF) has announced the first speakers for its Green Events and Innovations Conference (GEI 15), set for 28 February 2023 at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.

The conference will delve into the challenges of delivering green global events, venue construction and operational impacts, genuine carbon removals vs misleading offsets, impactful truthful communications vs greenwashing, and the power and responsibility of using high profiles for positive change.

Dale Vince, founder of the world’s first green electricity company Ecotricity and chairman of ‘the world’s greenest football club’, will discuss the transformation of Forest Green Rovers into the world’s first Vegan football club.

In addition, major event organiser Rosanna Machado will share the social and environmental ambitions and achievements of HM the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Mark Stevenson of CUR8 will deep-dive into credible and durable carbon removals and the pitfalls of offset claims that lack credibility and efficacy.

Plus, award-winning creative Zed Anwar will speak about the importance of creativity when communicating about climate issues and his campaign concept for WWF about brands becoming extinct.

And Andy Cato, regenerative farmer, cofounder of Wildfarmed and one-half of the electronic music band Groove Armada, will give insight into transforming our agricultural practices to support biodiversity and store carbon.

More speakers for GEI 15 will be announced soon. For more information on the conference, or to purchase tickets, click here.

GEI is AGF’s flagship event and is organised in partnership with the ILMC, which takes place at the Royal Lancaster Hotel between 28 February and 3 March.

