Wireless Festival to launch in Abu Dhabi

Live Nation has also revealed details of Amplified, its first live music festival in the UAE capital, which debuts in November

Leading UK festival Wireless is expanding to Abu Dhabi in 2023.

The event, which specialises in hip-hop, grime, Afrobeats and electronic music, will debut in the UAE capital on 4 March next year.

Launched in 2005, its most recent edition of Wireless was held across three sites – Crystal Palace Park and Finsbury Park in London, and the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham – in July with headliners A$AP Rocky, J. Cole, Tyler, the Creator, Dave, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, and SZA.

“The launch of Wireless Festival in Abu Dhabi next March will be a huge draw to urban music fans throughout the region”

“With more than 200 nationalities living in the UAE, it is important we constantly track changing music tastes that are reflective of such a diverse population,” says James Craven, president of Live Nation MENA. “Hip-hop remains one of the most popular genres throughout the region and the launch of Wireless Festival in Abu Dhabi next March will be a huge draw to urban music fans throughout the region. The festival will showcase some of the biggest international hip-hop stars but will also provide a platform for local artists too.”

Wireless promoter Live Nation has also revealed details of its first ever live music festival in Abu Dhabi, Amplified Music Festival, which launches at Yas Links, Yas Island from 11-13 November, with headliners OneRepublic, Ministry of Sound Disco and Cigarettes After Sex.

Day tickets cost from 149AED (€41), with three-day Golden Circle passes priced at 499AED (€138).

In addition, Abu Dhabi’s 2022/23 winter season includes shows by artists such as Sting, Andrea Bocelli and A. R. Rahman, as well as the Club Social Festival from 28-30 October, featuring Liam Gallagher, Kaiser Chiefs and Clean Bandit.

