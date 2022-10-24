When We Were Young fest opening day cancelled

Organisers pulled the first day of the Las Vegas "emo nostalgia" festival, headlined by Paramore and MCR, following a high wind warning

The first day of Live Nation’s When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas was cancelled following a high wind warning.

The 85,000-cap “emo nostalgia” festival, staged at Las Vegas Festival Grounds, was an instant sensation when it was announced in January, with extra dates added due to demand.

Scheduled to feature the same line-up over three days on 22-23 and 29 October, headlined by Paramore and My Chemical Romance, organisers took the decision to cancel last weekend’s opening night as a result of adverse weather.

“When We Were Young Festival organisers have spent the last several days proactively preparing the festival grounds for a windy Saturday,” says a statement to ticket-holders. “The National Weather Service has now upgraded their Saturday forecast to a High Wind Warning, including dangerous 30-40mph sustained winds with potential 60mph gusts. Under advisement of the National Weather Service and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, we have no other choice than to cancel today’s When We Were Young Festival.

“The safety of our fans, artists and staff will always be our top priority. This was not a decision that came lightly. We know many of you travelled to the area to have a spectacular day with your favourite bands and have been looking forward to this day for months. We were equally as excited and are devastated to have to share this news.”

The second day of the event proceeded as planned yesterday (Sunday 23 October), with more than 60 bands playing across three stages in 12 hours. Other artists included Bring Me the Horizon, Avril Lavigne, A Day to Remember, AFI, Bright Eyes, Jimmy Eat World, Taking Back Sunday and Pvris.

The 2023 edition of When We Were Young will feature a pop-punk twist and sold out earlier this month before the inaugural festival had even started. Headliners Blink-182 and Green Day will be joined by the likes of 30 Seconds To Mars, The Offspring, Good Charlotte, 5 Seconds of Summer and All Time Low, Yellowcard, Rise Against, Sum 41, Pierce the Veil, Gym Class Heroes, Michelle Branch, Thrice, Rise Against, Simple Plan and New Found Glory. General admission tickets started at US$249.99.

