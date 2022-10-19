Wasserman’s Penty talks Lewis Capaldi arena tour

Yet to release his debut album, Capaldi has announced a 2020 arena tour, as well as the launch of an initiative to safeguard the mental health of fans
Booking agent Ryan Penty discusses the Scottish singer-songwriter's 31-date European arena run, announced this week
By James Hanley on 19 Oct 2022
Wasserman Music agent Ryan Penty has spoken to IQ about Lewis Capaldi’s 2023 European arena tour.
The Scottish singer-songwriter, whose second album Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent comes out next May, has announced a 31-date trek for January to March next year, with stops in the UK and Ireland (excluding London), Poland, Austria, Germany, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Italy and Spain.
“We’re doing arenas right across Europe so it’s very exciting times,” says Penty, who represents Capaldi with Wasserman’s Alex Hardee.
Tickets for the UK leg cost £40-60. Capaldi broke internationally with his UK and US No.1 single Someone You Loved in 2019, while his debut LP Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent was the biggest UK album of both 2019 and 2020.
Back in 2020, Capaldi joined a select group of artists who have headlined arenas while still on their first album campaign. He also sold out two nights at London’s 20,000-cap The O2, which finally took place last month after being postponed twice due to the pandemic.
“I never thought I’d get to the point where I had two O2 shows and just wanted them to be out of the way so badly!”
“We announced them on the day of the 2020 BRIT Awards and sold them out in the first hour,” recalls Penty. “They were supposed to happen that year as the full stop of the campaign and they served in the end as the start of the new campaign. It was nice to tie it all up finally and have those shows done – I never thought I’d get to the point where I had two O2 shows and just wanted them to be out of the way so badly!
“The show has come on leaps and bounds. It’s gone from Lewis being on stage with great songs, a great band and great chat, to now also having really impressive production.”
Capaldi returned to the road over the summer for a string of UK festival headline shows at TRNSMT, Isle of Wight, Latitude, Lytham and Belsonic, as well as slots around the continent at Northside (Denmark), Rock Werchter (Belgium), Lollapalooza Stockholm (Sweden), Slottsfjell (Norway), Pori Jazz (Finland), MEO (Portugal), Sziget (Hungary), Live Festival (Poland), Frequency (Austria), Lowlands (Netherlands) and Zurich Openair (Switzerland).
“It was quite a struggle,” admits Penty. “We had that full festival summer, booked in for 2020, which we then moved to 2021 – which we then didn’t have the music ready for, so we moved it to 2022, which we still did that the music ready for – but we pressed on anyway and everybody was very accommodating.
“I’m just very excited about the future,” he adds. “We’ve taken it step by step, ticking off the boxes along the way, and I feel like we’re in a really, really good place.”
The full list of 2023 tour dates announced so far is listed below.
January
Sat 14th: Leeds, First Direct Arena
Mon 16th: Sheffield, Utilita Arena
Wed 18th: Manchester, AO Arena
Thu 19th: Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
Sat 21st: Newcastle, Utilita Arena
Mon 23rd: Aberdeen, P&J Live
Tue 24th: Glasgow, OVO Hydro
Thu 26th: Birmingham, Utilita Arena
Fri 27th: Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
Sun 29th: Belfast, SSE Arena
Mon 30th: Dublin, 3Arena
February
Wed 1st: Cardiff, International Arena
Thu 2nd: Exeter, Westpoint Arena
Mon 13th: Warsaw, Torwar – Poland
Tue 14th: Vienna, Stadthalle – Austria
Thu 16th: Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena – Germany
Fri 17th: Prague, O2 Arena – Czech Republic
Sun 19th: Hamburg, Barclays Arena – Germany
Tue 21st: Frankfurt, Festhalle – Germany
Thu 23rd: Antwerp, Sportpaleis – Belgium
Sat 25th: Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – Netherlands
Sun 26th: Paris, Accor Arena – France
Tue 28th: Cologne, Lanxess Arena – Germany
March
Thu 2nd: Copenhagen, Royal Arena – Denmark
Fri 3rd: Oslo, Spektrum – Norway
Sun 5th: Stockholm, Avicii Arena – Sweden
Tue 7th: Zurich, Hallenstadion – Switzerland
Wed 8th: Milan, Mediolanum Forum – Italy
Fri 10th: Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi – Spain
Sat 11th: Madrid, WiZink Center – Spain
Tue 14th: Stuttgart, Schleyerhalle – Germany
Wed 15th: Munich, Olympiahalle – Germany
