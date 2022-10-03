Hurricane Ian: Concerts and festivals cancelled

Scrapped events include concerts by Luke Bryan, Lynyrd Skynyrd and War On Drugs, and C3 Presents' festival Oceans Calling

As Hurricane Ian continues to tear through the east coast of the US, promoters are being forced to cancel or postpone concerts and festivals.

At least 87 storm-related deaths have been confirmed since the Category 4 hurricane hit Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday (28 September).

The storm, which is reportedly heading for New York and Washington, is said to be one of the strongest and costliest hurricanes in American history.

Artists including Luke Bryan, Lynyrd Skynyrd and War On Drugs have been forced to scrap or reschedule concerts, while festivals including Oceans Calling, the Second Street Festival and Neptune Festival have been called off.

C3 Presents festival Oceans Calling would have taken place last weekend but was cancelled due to the anticipated impact of remnants of Hurricane Ian on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Dave Matthews, Alanis Morissette and The Lumineers were set to headline the Ocean City-based event. Cyndi Lauper, Logic and Grouplove were also due to perform.

Elsewhere, country music singer Luke Bryan rescheduled a trio of Florida concerts last weekend, including performances in Estero, West Palm Beach, and Tampa.

The shows are now slated to take place on 2 November at Hertz Arena (Estero); 4 Nov at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (West Palm Beach); and 5 Nov at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre (Tampa).

Lynyrd Skynyrd’s concert, originally scheduled for 29 September at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, has been rescheduled for 16 October.

The War On Drugs 29 September performance at the Live Oak Amphitheater in Wilmington and their 30 September performance – originally planned for Firefly Distillery and relocated indoors to the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center – have also been cancelled.

Meanwhile, Jason Aldean rescheduled his 1 October show at Savanna’s Enmarket Arena, with the performance now scheduled to take place on 16 October.

The 2nd St Festival, which was to take place in Richmond, Virginia, on 1 and 2 October, has been cancelled, however, festival headliner Grandmaster Flash has moved his planned performance to Richmond’s Hippodrome Theater on 1 October.

The 48th annual Neptune Festival in Virginia Beach, planned for 30 September to 2 October, has also been cancelled.

A concert by southern rockers Molly Hatchet, scheduled for the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville on 30 September, has been postponed.

While a 30 September performance by pop band Lucius at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre has been cancelled and Gospel singer CeCe Winans’ sold-out 1 October concert at Trinity Baptist Church has been postponed.

