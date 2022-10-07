U2 to join the Azoff’s Full Stop Management

The legendary Irish rock band was represented by Madonna and Red Hot Chili Peppers manager Guy Oseary for nearly a decade

U2 is reportedly joining Full Stop Management after nearly a decade with Madonna and Red Hot Chili Peppers manager Guy Oseary, according to Variety.

Founded in 2017 by Irving Azoff and his son Jeffrey, the US company’s clients include Harry Styles, Eagles, Fleetwood Mac and Lizzo, among many others. A rep for Full Stop had no comment on the news, which was first reported by Hits.

The news comes shortly after confirmation that Azoff is now involved in booking the MSG Sphere at the Venetian, Las Vegas, as part of his long-term consulting deal with MSG properties. U2 is scheduled to open the venue in November 2023.

The band started working with Oseary in 2013 after their longtime manager Paul McGuinness retired. Oseary managed U2 under the Live Nation-owned Maverick artist management collective for nearly a decade.

In 2020, he left Live Nation but agreed to continue to provide consulting services to CEO Michael Rapino, whose company now has 450 artists under management.

Despite switching management, U2 will continue working with Live Nation chairman of global touring and talent Arthur Fogel for all their touring plans, according to one source.

U2’s last big tour, the Experience + Innocence Tour in 2018, grossed $126.2 million from 924,000 tickets sold to 59 shows. Before that, the Joshua Tree 30th Anniversary Tour in 2017 grossed $390.8m with 3.3m tickets sold to 65 shows.

The band held the record for the highest-grossing tour of all time with its 360 Tour from 2009 to 2011, which generated $736.4m sales from 7.3m tickets sold to 110 shows. Ed Sheeran broke that record in 2019.

U2 is the second-highest grossing touring band of all time behind The Rolling Stones, according to Billboard Boxscore, topping $2.22 bn earned with 28.3m tickets sold. The two bands are the only acts ever to surpass the $2 bn-sales mark.

