Two injured in shooting at Asian Doll gig

The incident took place during the US rapper's set at a college homecoming concert in Salisbury, North Carolina on Saturday night

Two people were shot after a fight broke out at an Asian Doll concert at a college homecoming in North Carolina.

The incident took place during the US rapper’s set at Livingstone College in Salisbury at around 11pm on Saturday (15 October).

According to local police, a female victim received a graze wound and was treated and released from hospital, while a male victim was flown to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center with a gunshot wound. His condition is listed as stable.

“The investigation up to this point indicates that there was no exchange of gunfire by those involved in the altercation”

“An altercation occurred on the campus of Livingstone College last night during its homecoming concert,” says a statement by Salisbury Police Department. “During the altercation, a person, who is not a student of Livingstone College, fired one or more shots. The investigation up to this point indicates that there was no exchange of gunfire by those involved in the altercation contrary to earlier rumours.”

Livingstone College president Dr Anthony Davis says the education facility is collaborating with law enforcement agencies on the investigation.

“Our priority is and remains to ensure the mental wellness of our students and to evaluate our public safety measures to create a safe, living, learning and working environment,” adds Davis. “I am saddened because our students, alumni, family and friends were exposed to this senseless act of violence. We are working collaboratively with our local law enforcement agencies as they are conducting a thorough investigation.”

