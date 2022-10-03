TikTok ups Paul Hourican to global head of music ops

The ByteDance-owned platform has also promoted Isabel Quinteros Annous to global lead of music partnerships

TikTok has promoted Paul Hourican to global head of music operations.

The London-based executive joined the business in November 2019 as head of music operations for the UK and Europe.

During his time at the ByteDance-owned platform, Hourican has focused on the major music markets across Europe and has had responsibility for music strategy and its execution in the region.

Hourican will now lead a team to coordinate the company’s music campaigns globally, including its work with artists and labels.

Prior to joining TikTok, Hourican worked as the head of international artist marketing at YouTube, in New York, between 2017 and 2019.

He was a music curation lead at the platform prior to that, between 2015 and 2017.

Before he worked at YouTube, Hourican was the head of talent and music at MTV UK in London.

Announcing his new role in a LinkedIn post on Thursday (29 September), Hourican said: “More to follow, but very excited and grateful to be taking on a new gig at TikTok as global head of music operations.

“It’s truly a privilege to come to work every day with such an incredibly talented and passionate group of teammates, so I’m beyond excited for the journey ahead, to continue supporting our incredible partners and our artist community and to make some new friends along the way.”

Meanwhile, Isabel Quinteros Annous has been upped to global lead of music partnerships at TikTok.

Quinteros Annous’ staff will collaborate with regional music teams across all territories to amplify key campaigns and tentpole events, as well as maximise artist opportunities across all of parent company Bytedance products.

Quinteros Annous, based in Los Angeles, previously held roles at the Chamber Group, PMK-BNC, Rubenstein and 5W.

