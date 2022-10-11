Ticketmaster Request launches in UK

The company partnered with Eat Your Own Ears to debut the Request tool on a run of shows by Four Tet at London's Alexandra Palace

Ticketmaster has launched its Ticketmaster Request tool in the UK with a run of shows by Four Tet in partnership with promoter Eat Your Own Ears (EYOE).

The feature offers a platform for fans to request tickets to concerts as soon as they are announced, giving them an equal chance of securing tickets to ultra-high demand shows.

When Four Tet’s May 2023 dates at London’s 10,400-cap Alexandra Palace were announced, fans were sent to a branded page to register their location, price tier and ticket type preference, along with payment details. Successful requests are automatically fulfilled, with organisers then having the ability to invite fans whose requests are not granted to purchase tickets for alternate or additional dates.

The result from onsale last week was a fully sold-out Alexandra Palace show, and enough demand data to announce a third date and inform strategy for future tours.

“We’re always looking out for new ideas to make the lives of fans easier and Ticketmaster Request fits that bill while also giving us a level of insight we’ve never had before”

“We’re always looking out for new ideas to make the lives of fans easier and Ticketmaster Request fits that bill while also giving us a level of insight we’ve never had before – demand data that actually led us to announce a third Four Tet show at Alexandra Palace,” says Eat Your Own Ears owner Tom Baker.

“It was simple to use and the Ticketmaster team very responsive and reactive. I guess ultimately proof it worked was that we very quickly and smoothly achieved two sold out shows, so it’s definitely something we won’t hesitate to implement again.”

Four Tet’s three-night stand is scheduled for 23-25 May 2023, with 100% of tickets for the final gig sold via Ticketmaster Request. Fans were also able to opt-in to receive details about future Four Tet shows, building a database going forward.

The tool has been utilised in North America for the past two years by artists such as Madonna, Paramore, Mumford & Sons and Pearl Jam. Access can be randomised or take in other criteria set by promoters on an event-by-event basis.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.