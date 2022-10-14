The New Bosses: Introducing the class of 2022

Say hello to the distinguished dozen who make up IQ's New Bosses 2022, which celebrates the future leaders of the international live music industry

The 15th edition of IQ Magazine‘s New Bosses can now be revealed, highlighting 20 of the most promising 30-and-unders in the international live music business.

New Bosses 2022 inspired the most engaged voting process to date, with hundreds of people taking the time to submit nominations. The final 20 comprises executives working across agencies, promoters, ticketing companies, charities and venues in 12 different countries.

In no particular order, the New Bosses 2022 are:

Benji Fritzenschaft, DreamHaus (DE).

Clara Cullen, Music Venue Trust (UK).

Dan Rais, CAA (CO).

David Nguyen, Rock The People (CZ).

Daytona Häusermann, Gadget ABC (CH).

Grant Hall, ASM Global (US).

James Craigie, Goldenvoice (UK).

Kathryn Dryburgh, ATC Live (UK).

Resi Scheurmann, Konzertbüro Schoneberg (DE).

Seny Kassaye, Fort Agency (CA).

Agustina Cabo, Move Concerts (AR).

Sönke Schal, Karsten Janke Konzertdirektion (DE).

Steel Hanf, Proxy Agency (US).

Steff James, Live Nation (UK).

Stella Scocco, Södra Teatern (SE).

Vegard Storaas, Live Nation (NO).

Lewis Wilde, DICE (UK).

Zoe Williamson, UTA (US).

Jonathan Hou, Live Nation (US).

Maciej Korczak, Follow The Step (PL).

Subscribers can read shortened profiles of each of the 2022 New Bosses in issue 114 of IQ Magazine, which is out now. Full-length Q&As will appear on IQ in the coming days and weeks.

