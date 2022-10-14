Shortlist announced for UK’s LIVE Awards

Celebrating the highs of the year, the inaugural LIVE Awards will take place at The Brewery in London on 13 December
The new annual event celebrating the UK's live music sector will debut at The Brewery in London on Tuesday 13 December
By James Hanley on 14 Oct 2022
The shortlist of nominees has been unveiled for the inaugural LIVE Awards, which will take place at The Brewery in London on Tuesday 13 December.
Introduced by trade body LIVE, the new annual event is expected to attract 350 guests and will celebrate outstanding individuals and companies across the UK’s live music sector, as well as serving as an end of year celebration for the business.
Categories were open to all across the industry, with hundreds of entries received, while a special LIVETime Achievement Award will be presented to an individual that has played a principal role in driving forward and improving the UK’s live music business, decided by the LIVE executive board.
“We have been delighted with the depth and breadth of the nominations sent in for this, the first LIVE Awards,” says LIVE CEO Jon Collins. “They reflect the fact that, despite all the challenges we face, our sector truly is world-class.
“We now hand the tricky decision of selecting our winners over to our panel of judges. While they deliberate, we can get on with putting together a memorable evening. With free drinks all night, a five-star dinner, after party, and proceeds supporting the ongoing work of LIVE, there are plenty of reasons to be there.”
The 2022 nominees are as follows:
The LIVE Green Award
A Greener Festival
AEG Europe
Green Phoenix
Kendal Calling
Overheated
OVO Hydro
Reading & Leeds Festival x Music Declares Emergency
The LIVE Workforce Award
Aberdeen Performing Arts (RISE UP)
AEG Europe People & Culture Team
Association of Black Event Professionals
Bristol Beacon
Nozstock
Roundhouse
Sound City Liverpool
Venue of the Year
Alexandra Palace
Dreamland Margate
Resorts World Arena
Rock City Nottingham
Royal Albert Hall
The Leadmill
The London Palladium
The O2 Arena
Grassroots Champion
Are you Listening? Festival
Barn On The Farm Festival
Beardy Folk Festival
Exchange, Bristol
Fuel Rock Club, Cardiff
King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow
Norwich Arts Centre
Windmill Brixton, London
Major Booking Agency 2022
ATC Live
CAA
Primary Talent International
UTA
WME
X-ray Touring
Booking Agency 2022
Earth Music Agency
Midnight Mango
Mother Artists
One Fiinix Live
Pure Represents
Solo Agency
National Promoter 2022
DHP Family
FKP Scorpio UK
Kilimanjaro Live
Live Nation
Music Plus Sport
TEG Europe
Regional Promoter 2022
Bird on the Wire
Brudenell Presents
DF Concerts
Glasswerk Concerts
JOY Concerts
Orchard Live
Shine
Ticketing Service 2022
AXS
Eventim
Ticketmaster
Ticketswap
Twickets
Major Festival of the Year
BST Hyde Park
Camp Bestival
Reading & Leeds Festivals
Tramlines
TRNSMT Festival
Victorious
Festival of the Year
ArcTanGent
Bluedot
End of The Road Festival
Shindig Festival
Standon Calling
The Great Escape
Truck Festival
Production Supplier 2022
80six
Creative Technology
Full Fat Events
Label Worx Limited
Organise Chaos
Siyan Lighting
Sophisticated Entertainment
Brand Partnership 2022
Bacardi @ Live Nation
Gigseekr @ Liverpool Sound City
Luno @ Koko
National Lottery Revive Live @ Music Venue Trust
Southern Comfort @ The Collab Agency
Visit Arkansas @ Black Deer Festival
