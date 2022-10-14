Shortlist announced for UK’s LIVE Awards

The new annual event celebrating the UK's live music sector will debut at The Brewery in London on Tuesday 13 December

The shortlist of nominees has been unveiled for the inaugural LIVE Awards, which will take place at The Brewery in London on Tuesday 13 December.

Introduced by trade body LIVE, the new annual event is expected to attract 350 guests and will celebrate outstanding individuals and companies across the UK’s live music sector, as well as serving as an end of year celebration for the business.

Categories were open to all across the industry, with hundreds of entries received, while a special LIVETime Achievement Award will be presented to an individual that has played a principal role in driving forward and improving the UK’s live music business, decided by the LIVE executive board.

“We have been delighted with the depth and breadth of the nominations”

“We have been delighted with the depth and breadth of the nominations sent in for this, the first LIVE Awards,” says LIVE CEO Jon Collins. “They reflect the fact that, despite all the challenges we face, our sector truly is world-class.

“We now hand the tricky decision of selecting our winners over to our panel of judges. While they deliberate, we can get on with putting together a memorable evening. With free drinks all night, a five-star dinner, after party, and proceeds supporting the ongoing work of LIVE, there are plenty of reasons to be there.”

The 2022 nominees are as follows:

The LIVE Green Award

A Greener Festival

AEG Europe

Green Phoenix

Kendal Calling

Overheated

OVO Hydro

Reading & Leeds Festival x Music Declares Emergency

The LIVE Workforce Award

Aberdeen Performing Arts (RISE UP)

AEG Europe People & Culture Team

Association of Black Event Professionals

Bristol Beacon

Nozstock

Roundhouse

Sound City Liverpool

Venue of the Year

Alexandra Palace

Dreamland Margate

Resorts World Arena

Rock City Nottingham

Royal Albert Hall

The Leadmill

The London Palladium

The O2 Arena

Grassroots Champion

Are you Listening? Festival

Barn On The Farm Festival

Beardy Folk Festival

Exchange, Bristol

Fuel Rock Club, Cardiff

King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow

Norwich Arts Centre

Windmill Brixton, London

Major Booking Agency 2022

ATC Live

CAA

Primary Talent International

UTA

WME

X-ray Touring

Booking Agency 2022

Earth Music Agency

Midnight Mango

Mother Artists

One Fiinix Live

Pure Represents

Solo Agency

National Promoter 2022

DHP Family

FKP Scorpio UK

Kilimanjaro Live

Live Nation

Music Plus Sport

TEG Europe

Regional Promoter 2022

Bird on the Wire

Brudenell Presents

DF Concerts

Glasswerk Concerts

JOY Concerts

Orchard Live

Shine

Ticketing Service 2022

AXS

Eventim

Ticketmaster

Ticketswap

Twickets

Major Festival of the Year

BST Hyde Park

Camp Bestival

Reading & Leeds Festivals

Tramlines

TRNSMT Festival

Victorious

Festival of the Year

ArcTanGent

Bluedot

End of The Road Festival

Shindig Festival

Standon Calling

The Great Escape

Truck Festival

Production Supplier 2022

80six

Creative Technology

Full Fat Events

Label Worx Limited

Organise Chaos

Siyan Lighting

Sophisticated Entertainment

Brand Partnership 2022

Bacardi @ Live Nation

Gigseekr @ Liverpool Sound City

Luno @ Koko

National Lottery Revive Live @ Music Venue Trust

Southern Comfort @ The Collab Agency

Visit Arkansas @ Black Deer Festival

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.