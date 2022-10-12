See Tickets bolsters global team

See Tickets has strengthened its global team with the promotions of Boris Patronoff, Marijke van den Bosch and Adriana García-Abril Ruiz, and the hiring of Laurent de Cerner.

Patronoff becomes chief operating officer of See Tickets Group and remains the CEO of See Tickets in North America, which he launched in 2014. He succeeds Karim Ayari, who is returning to parent company Vivendi to work on strategic initiatives for the Group.

“I am thrilled about these appointments across the Group,” says See Tickets Group CEO Rob Wilmshurst. “With Boris Patronoff we have been able to find an ideal internal successor as Group COO. We are delighted that he will continue to bring his leadership and experience at Group level. I would like to thank Karim Ayari for his outstanding work in building our organisation and helping us navigate the challenging environment of the last couple of years.”

Elsewhere, See Tickets Benelux chief Van den Bosch, who has been a member of the firm’s executive committee since the start of the year, becomes CEO of Benelux and Germany, while García-Abril Ruiz, previously managing director of See Tickets Spain, becomes MD of Iberia for See Tickets.

In addition, Laurent de Cerner has been brought in as the new CEO of See Tickets in France and joins the executive committee. He remains the president of Parisian concert hall L’Olympia and is also a member of French promoters’ trade body Prodiss.

“I am very excited to promote the next generation of leaders in the Group with Marijke van den Bosch and Adriana Garcia-Abril Ruiz,” adds Wilmshurst. “I also warmly welcome Laurent to the business. He will bring years of knowledge and experience with venues and promoters to continue to strengthen our position in the French market.”

See Tickets Group’s executive committee now comprises five members: Rob Wilmshurst (Group CEO), Boris Patronoff (Group COO), Leanne Lipscombe (Group CFO), Marijke van den Bosch (CEO Benelux and Germany) and Laurent de Cerner (CEO France).

PHOTO (L-R): Laurent de Cerner, Marijke van den Bosch, Rob Wilmshurst, Leanne Lipscombe (Group CFO), Boris Patronoff and Adriana García-Abril Ruiz.

