Rising costs blamed for Glasto ticket price hike

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis has cited “enormous” cost increases for the rise in ticket prices for next year’s edition.

The festival has revealed tickets will cost £335 (€384) for 2023, up 26% on the £265 (€304) charged when tickets last went on sale (for the 2020 event) in 2019. Tickets were subsequently rolled over until 2022 when the 2020 and 2021 festivals were cancelled due to the pandemic.

“We have tried very hard to minimise the increase in price on the ticket but we’re facing enormous rises in the costs of running this vast show, whilst still recovering from the huge financial impact of two years without a festival because of Covid,” says Eavis on Twitter.

“The £50 deposit on ticket sales day in November will be the same as ever, with the balance not due until April. And, as always, there will be opportunities for many thousands of people to come as volunteers or as part of the crew.”

“In these incredibly challenging times, we want to continue to bring you the best show in the world”

Glastonbury previously posted a loss of £3.1 million for the year ending March 2021, according to documents posted on Companies House.

“In these incredibly challenging times, we want to continue to bring you the best show in the world and provide our charities with funds which are more vital than ever,” adds Eavis. “We are, as always, hugely appreciative of your ongoing support.”

The line-up is yet to be announced for the 2023 festival, which is scheduled for 21-25 June. Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar were this year’s Pyramid Stage headliners.

The general admission sale will take place on Sunday 6 November, with coach packages going on sale three days earlier. All ticket applicants must register in advance.

