Promoter hits back after Daddy Yankee gig chaos

The organiser of a Daddy Yankee concert that descended into chaos when 4,000 ticketless fans forced their way in says he warned the government of the potential for problems in the run-up to the event.

Authorities deployed water cannons against the crowd on the opening night of the Puerto Rican rapper’s three-night run at Chile’s 60,000-cap national stadium in Santiago last month.

Mobs tore down barriers, attacked staff and police and cars outside damaged, while social media videos show people running through security gates and climbing over barricades to gain entry, reports the BBC.

Criticising organisers Bizarro Live Entertainment, Eduardo Vergara, a minister with Chile’s crime prevention department, says police had to “patch up” gaps in security and has launched an investigation.

However, Bizarro says it complied with “everything and more than what authorities demanded”, with the promoter’s director Alfredo Alfonso telling Culto the company sent a letter outlining possible issues at the gigs, held as part of Yankee’s La Última Vuelta farewell tour, which saw him become the first act to sell out three shows in a single day at the venue.

“These WhatsApp groups were being put together with the names of Daddy Yankee songs and they agreed on where to break up and where to enter”

“We sent a letter… where we explained point by point our fears of what could happen, the things we felt were happening, the groups of WhatsApp who were organising to enter by force,” he says. “We explained that it is a concert that sold 180,000 tickets, but 1.2 million people were left out in the virtual line at Puntoticket.

“We sent it the day before because… we began to see these WhatsApp groups that began to be put together… some people began to tell me that these groups were being put together with the names of Daddy Yankee songs and they agreed on where to break up and where to enter.”

Alfonso says just 250 police were sent to the first concert, compared to more than 800 on day two. “That should have been from day one,” he adds.

In response, La Tercera reports delegate Constanza Martínez acknowledges being sent the letter from Bizarro about possible “blowouts” that could occur, but says it was received only 24 hours before the opening show and pointed to alleged organisational failings. He says that the police presence was upped to 350 as a result of the letter.

The incident could have widespread repercussions nationally, with Martínez saying it highlights the importance of advancing a law regulating private security and Communist Party legislator Alejandra Placenci presenting a bill calling for new security requirements for major events.

