Ozzy Osbourne to star at Metaverse Music Festival

Virtual blockchain-based world Decentraland has announced details of the second Metaverse Music Festival (MVMF), which will include a virtual performance by Ozzy Osbourne.

Set for 10-13 November, the free four-day event will feature “uniquely curated community genre stages” and Web3-enabled, immersive music experiences, presented by digital asset platform Kraken.

The first 100 acts have been confirmed for the festival, which debuted last year, including Vladimir Cauchemar, SNH48, Spottie WiFi, Atarashii Gakko!, Amadis & The Ambassador, FMaija Kauhanen, Handshaking, Akira the Don, DJ Eddy Temple-Morris’ band Losers, 2AM, Erika Krall and Lian Gold, who will star on the centrepiece Tower of Babel stage, set in “a cyberpunk city of the future”.

Music festival Ozzfest is also coming to Decentraland, featuring Osbourne himself and other acts soon to be announced, while music brand Limewire will host one of the main stages with an exclusive avatar performance and music video premiere from Soulja Boy. The artists playing at MVMF have worked with community designers in Decentraland to create one-of-a-kind swag options and soon-to-be-announced specials.

The inaugural Metaverse Music Festival, held in October 2021, attracted 50,000 unique attendees to see artists such as Deadmau5, 3LAU, Paris Hilton, RAC, and Alison Wonderland.

Producer, songwriter and DJ Dillon Francis has also collaborated with Vegas City to bring a state-of-the-art Dillon Francis mega club to Decentraland. Francis will open the festival with a special set that will be projected on several screens throughout the club all weekend.

In addition to a variety of new metaverse experiences, other attractions will include a Jerry Garcia Acoustic Stage, MultiNFT Techno Parkour Stage, a pop-up nightclub by web3 music network MODA DAO and the OG stage featuring Decentraland’s most prolific musicians and event promoters.

