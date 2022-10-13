OVO Hydro introduces self-ordering technology

Launched in collaboration with catering partner Levy, the innovation will enhance the guest experience and speed of service at the venue

The Scottish Event Campus (SEC) has launched new self-ordering technology for visitors at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro.

The fleet of 18 kiosks, introduced in collaboration with catering partner Levy UK + Ireland, is designed to enhance the guest experience and speed of service at the venue.

Initially launching on level 2 of Scotland’s home of live entertainment, the kiosks will replace the traditional bar service, with guests able to order drinks from the terminals and collect their drinks from the six collection points. Guests will also be able to reorder a second round of drinks to collect later in the evening.

“As one of the busiest entertainment venues in the world, we are always looking for innovative solutions to support us in delivering the best guest experience,” says Debbie McWilliams SEC’s director of live entertainment. “The introduction of the self-ordering kiosks means audiences will experience quicker service allowing more time to enjoy the shows.”

Earlier this year, the SEC and Levy joined together with venue partner OVO Energy to launch a reusable cup scheme to eliminate single use plastic from the venue, helping reduce the venue’s carbon footprint significantly. They’ve also joined forces to work on a sustainable food strategy to reduce food waste and serve lower carbon food across the campus.

“As a business Levy UK+I is all about improving the guest experience and we pride ourselves in utilising technology to help achieve this,” adds Levy UK COO Matthew Lewis. “We have seen the success of self-order units in the stadia world and believe that OVO Hydro customers deserve to enjoy the same innovations. Technological enhancements continue to drive and improve the customer journey across our venues and we’re really excited with the continued transformations across SEC venues.”

The OVO Hydro has upcoming shows with the likes of Bon Iver, Billy Idol, Deep Purple, Robbie Williams, Kendrick Lamar, Kasabian, Biffy Clyro and N-Dubz.

