OVG launches global venue sustainability membership

Oak View Group (OVG) is launching a global venue sustainability membership programme to “accelerate the sports and entertainment industry’s response to the climate crisis”.

Under the banner GOAL (Green Operations & Advanced Leadership), the international venue operator is providing a broad set of sustainability standards specifically designed for venues.

This includes a tactical roadmap for achieving the standards, a customised tracking tool for long-term accountability, a library of resources, and access to like-minded operators, vendors, and sponsors who are committed to operating more sustainably.

Launched in partnership with the Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena, Fenway Sports Group and Jason F. McLennan, the initiative is said to have 20 founding members and is open to venues around the world.

According to OVG, member venues will have the opportunity to track their performance against scientifically backed standards with aspects such as energy and water use, greenhouse gas emissions, waste management, indoor air quality, and health and wellbeing.

Kristen Fulmer, the founder of front-office sustainability consultancy Recipric, will lead GOAL as OVG360’s new sustainability director. “By focusing our mission on operational sustainability, GOAL has the unique opportunity to redefine the priorities within our industry, which is up against intersecting climate and social crises,” says Fulmer.

“We want to work with leading, like-minded venues to determine the most feasible, yet ambitious sustainability solutions. I am committed to proving that any venue can integrate win-win sustainability solutions that reduce the operating costs of the venue while avoiding negative environmental impacts and increasing positive social impacts.”

Chris Granger, president of OVG360, adds: “My hope is that GOAL becomes the sports and entertainment industry’s internal conscience as it relates to creating a more sustainable future. We’re seeing countless venues, leagues, teams, municipalities, and leaders – often driven by the demands of their fans, guests, clients and communities – who want to develop a more sustainable strategy but don’t know where to begin.

“We hope GOAL will provide that roadmap and be that guide for their sustainability journey. Fenway Sports Group and State Farm Arena are the perfect partners to champion a sustainable future industry-wide, and we are delighted to have Kristen on board to pinpoint the intersectionality of sustainability with all aspects of a venue’s operations – from F&B to parking to partnerships.”

OVG has put continually put sustainability at the forefront of its business, with co-founder and chief executive Tim Leiweke telling IQ that “climate change is the fight of our lives”.

The company oversees the operations of Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center, UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY, and Moody Center in Austin, TX as well as arena development projects for Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, CA; Co-op Live in Manchester, UK; and projects for Arena São Paulo in São Paulo, BZ; Baltimore Arena in Baltimore, MD; FirstOntario Centre Arena in Hamilton, ON; a New Arena and entertainment district in Las Vegas, NV; and a New Arena in Cardiff, Wales.

