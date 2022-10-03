October New Music playlist out now

The October edition of the playlist features tracks hand-picked by agents at ITB, UTA, 13 Artists, Mother Artists and Solo

The latest edition of the IQ New Music playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by international booking agencies, is now live.

The playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents. Click here to read the latest issue of IQ now.

The October edition of the playlist features tracks hand-picked by agents at ITB, UTA, 13 Artists, Mother Artists and Solo.

Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below, or click here to catch up on last month’s playlist.

Separated by agency, the full track list for the October playlist is:

Agency Artist Song ITB Aviva Love and War ITB Call Me Karizma Blood ITB Cemetery Sun Metamorphosis ITB Red Rum Club Vanilla ITB Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown Ghostrider UTA Tobe Nwigwe Lord Forgive Me UTA Pomme Nelly UTA Shae Universe You Lose UTA Ida Mae Click Click Domino UTA Holy Wars Little Godz 13 Artists Blondshell Sepsis 13 Artists Balming Tiger Sexy Nukim 13 Artists Frankie Cosmos Aftershock 13 Artists Gilla Band Post Ryan 13 Artists San Soucis All Over This Party Mother Artists Grandmas House Body Mother Artists N.O.A.H Stay Here Mother Artists Ber Superspreader Mother Artists Supershy Change Mother Artists Cate le Bon Typical Love Solo Germein Good for a Girl Solo The Kairos Time Keeper Solo Megan McKenna Stronger Solo Blondie Sunday Girl Solo Danny Elfman Kick Me

