October New Music playlist out now

The October edition of the New Music playlist features tracks hand-picked by agents at CAA, ICM, ITB, Paradigm, 13 Artists, ATC, WME and Mother Artists
Sign up for IQ Index
The latest industry news to your inbox.
The October edition of the playlist features tracks hand-picked by agents at ITB, UTA, 13 Artists, Mother Artists and Solo
By IQ on 03 Oct 2022
The latest edition of the IQ New Music playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by international booking agencies, is now live.
The playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents. Click here to read the latest issue of IQ now.
The October edition of the playlist features tracks hand-picked by agents at ITB, UTA, 13 Artists, Mother Artists and Solo.
Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below, or click here to catch up on last month’s playlist.
Separated by agency, the full track list for the October playlist is:
|Agency
|Artist
|Song
|ITB
|Aviva
|Love and War
|ITB
|Call Me Karizma
|Blood
|ITB
|Cemetery Sun
|Metamorphosis
|ITB
|Red Rum Club
|Vanilla
|ITB
|Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown
|Ghostrider
|UTA
|Tobe Nwigwe
|Lord Forgive Me
|UTA
|Pomme
|Nelly
|UTA
|Shae Universe
|You Lose
|UTA
|Ida Mae
|Click Click Domino
|UTA
|Holy Wars
|Little Godz
|13 Artists
|Blondshell
|Sepsis
|13 Artists
|Balming Tiger
|Sexy Nukim
|13 Artists
|Frankie Cosmos
|Aftershock
|13 Artists
|Gilla Band
|Post Ryan
|13 Artists
|San Soucis
|All Over This Party
|Mother Artists
|Grandmas House
|Body
|Mother Artists
|N.O.A.H
|Stay Here
|Mother Artists
|Ber
|Superspreader
|Mother Artists
|Supershy
|Change
|Mother Artists
|Cate le Bon
|Typical Love
|Solo
|Germein
|Good for a Girl
|Solo
|The Kairos
|Time Keeper
|Solo
|Megan McKenna
|Stronger
|Solo
|Blondie
|Sunday Girl
|Solo
|Danny Elfman
|Kick Me
Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.