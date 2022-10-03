October New Music playlist out now

fbpx

By IQ on 03 Oct 2022

New Music Playlist October 2022

New Music Playlist October 2022


The latest edition of the IQ New Music playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by international booking agencies, is now live.

The playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents. Click here to read the latest issue of IQ now.

The October edition of the playlist features tracks hand-picked by agents at ITB, UTA, 13 Artists, Mother Artists and Solo.

Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below, or click here to catch up on last month’s playlist.

Separated by agency, the full track list for the October playlist is:

 

AgencyArtistSong
ITBAvivaLove and War
ITBCall Me KarizmaBlood
ITBCemetery SunMetamorphosis
ITBRed Rum ClubVanilla
ITBTyler Bryant & The ShakedownGhostrider
UTATobe NwigweLord Forgive Me
UTAPommeNelly
UTAShae UniverseYou Lose
UTAIda MaeClick Click Domino
UTAHoly WarsLittle Godz
13 ArtistsBlondshellSepsis
13 ArtistsBalming TigerSexy Nukim
13 ArtistsFrankie CosmosAftershock
13 ArtistsGilla BandPost Ryan
13 ArtistsSan SoucisAll Over This Party
Mother ArtistsGrandmas HouseBody
Mother ArtistsN.O.A.HStay Here
Mother ArtistsBerSuperspreader
Mother ArtistsSupershyChange
Mother ArtistsCate le BonTypical Love
SoloGermeinGood for a Girl
SoloThe KairosTime Keeper
SoloMegan McKennaStronger
SoloBlondieSunday Girl
SoloDanny ElfmanKick Me

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

