MetaFests and Vatom partner on festivals toolkit

Steve Jenner’s UK-based Web3 specialist MetaFests is partnering with US-based tech platform Vatom to launch blockchain-powered toolkit Digital Lanyard for festivals.

Digital Landyard enables festival organisers and their brand partners to engage audiences year-round and build their own Web3 experiences via the Vatom platform.

Vatom’s platform has previously been used to support global events including Elrow’s summer season in Ibiza, Monegros Desert Festival in Spain and iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas. Lakefest is the first UK festival confirmed to be using Digital Lanyard.

“It has already been shown that Web3 tech can solve some of the festival industry’s greatest tribulations, from cashflow seasonality to a lack of visibility on customer activities inside the event, let alone outside it. Digital Lanyard now offers event operators transformative new powers to level-up their businesses without requiring any additional knowledge, time, skills, or resources,” says Jenner, MetaFests’ founder and director.

“As such, we’re thrilled to have formed this partnership with Vatom, who not only share our vision but come armed with the technology to make it an instant reality, having already proven it in a diversity of festival environments.”

“The power of Web3 applied to live events means that the types of authentic audience connections we have been wanting to deliver are possible in a fun and fan-friendly way”

Based on the Vatom Universal Wallet, Digital Lanyard offers an app-style experience for fans to receive essential event information and pre-event branded activities, earn on-site rewards, and post-event communications. The Digital Lanyard provides a Web3 suite featuring a blockchain-enabled wallet for collectibles including photos from the event, an augmented reality viewer, smart digital objects, and collectibles while maintaining a seamless onboarding experience for the fans and providing fan insights to event organisers.

“The power of Web3 applied to live events means that the types of authentic audience connections we have been wanting to deliver are possible in a fun and fan-friendly way,” says Steve Machin, Vatom’s global director of entertainment. “We are thrilled to be working with MetaFests who are bringing all their festival expertise to this ground-breaking product. Excited to already see the reaction to the Digital Lanyard on the event side, and from brands looking to connect with the music community across the UK festival landscape.”

Before the event, attendees can earn loyalty points for actions such as making an early ticket purchase or booking a green travel option while onsite the platform enables fans to gain further rewards for arriving early, supporting charity partners, eco-responsibility and spending behaviour.

After the event, Digital Lanyard extends the visitor experience year-round, empowering the organiser to maintain the visitor’s attention and fortify their loyalty with a continual stream of multimedia content, collectibles, competitions, games, rewards, and offers.

