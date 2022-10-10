London venue evacuated after ‘bomb threat’

The show by Iranian singer Dariush Eghbali was cancelled after police received an anonymous call "making a threat towards" Eventim Apollo

London’s Eventim Apollo was evacuated following an anonymous “bomb threat” during a concert by Iranian singer Dariush Eghbali.

The show was cancelled after the Met Police received a call “making a threat towards a music venue” shortly after 8pm last night (9 October).

“At 20:06hrs on Sunday, October 9, police received an anonymous call making a threat towards a music venue which officers subsequently determined was likely to be the Eventim Apollo in Queen Caroline Street, W6,” says a police statement.

“The venue management took the decision to evacuate as a precaution”

“There was nothing to indicate that the threat made was genuine but at 20:21hrs officers attended the venue to speak to security staff and to determine whether they were aware of anything suspicious or otherwise of concern. Nothing of suspicion had been brought to the attention of staff but at around 20:40hrs, the venue management took the decision to evacuate as a precaution.

“Officers are on scene to provide reassurance and to ensure the safe departure of those who have now left the building. There are no reports of any injuries and no items of suspicion have been found.”

Eghbali, who was reported to have recently recorded protest songs against Iran’s political system, was performing in London for the first time in seven years. He posted an Instagram video in the wake of the cancellation, saying “so many people don’t want my voice to be heard”.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.