Live Nation Women Fund invests in Gritty In Pink

Founded by Shira Yevin, the startup is bidding to help develop a hiring platform for diverse female professionals in the music industry

The Live Nation Women Fund has invested in startup Gritty In Pink, which is bidding to help develop a hiring platform for diverse female professionals in the music business.

Founded by Shira Yevin, Gritty in Pink is building the INPINK marketplace – a pipeline of talented female and non-binary freelancers accessible through a searchable, online roster of professionals across the country.

The Live Nation Women Fund aims to provide capital and resources for underrepresented female entrepreneurs across the live music space, with the strategic deal contributing to Gritty In Pink’s upcoming $1 million pre-seed round.

“The Live Nation Women Fund is intended to support female entrepreneurs like Shira and her business that is full of passion, purpose, and tenacity”

“We are thrilled to support Gritty In Pink through the Live Nation Women Fund with an investment to advance gender equity through their new INPINK platform,” says Ali Harnell president and chief strategy officer of Live Nation Women. “The Live Nation Women Fund is intended to support female entrepreneurs like Shira and her business that is full of passion, purpose, and tenacity and work together to create access and opportunity for women in live music.”

Gritty In Pink, which has a vision to be the global destination to hire female freelancers in music and every industry, is also partnering with Live Nation Women on an All GRL Jam series residency at The Echo LA, which features 50+ female/non-binary musicians performing themed cover songs. The business is also backed by singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge, who serves as strategic advisor.

Since 2020, Gritty In Pink has hosted more than 75 live and virtual events and worked with 20-plus brands and charities. Yevin previously crashed the Vans Warped Tour with her all-girl band Shiragirl and created the Shiragirl Stage, which featured over 300 female artists, including Joan Jett and Paramore.

“It’s been the ride of my dreams so far, watching Gritty grow from a little event series in January 2020 to a livestream show, online network, launching a marketplace, teaming up with legendary names like Melissa Etheridge, Joan Jett, and now Live Nation,” says Yevin. And to think, we’re just getting started. The future of music is female.”

Women creatives and professionals are encouraged to sign up and submit a free listing on the platform and those hiring in the music industry can search the network of diverse female professionals at INPINK.com.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.