Live Nation’s Arena Kuwait off to a strong start

Since opening in March 2022, the region's biggest indoor arena has held a significant number of sold-out concerts

Live Nation and Tamdeen Group are striving to put Kuwait on the international touring circuit with the opening of the region’s biggest indoor arena.

As reported in IQ Magazine‘s Global Arena Guide 2022, the arrival of Arena Kuwait (cap. 5,000) in March 2022 addresses the previous lack of large venues.

Since its opening, the arena has held a significant number of sold-out concerts by A-list Arabic artists, including Abdul Majeed Abdullah, Mohammed Abdu, Aseel Abu Bakr, Fahad Al Kubaisi, Angham, Mutref Al-Mutref, and others.

Alongside live music, the multipurpose all-seater arena offers flexibility to host sports, corporate events, exhibitions and conferences.

“The arena has a number of unique selling points, which make it an exciting new venue in the expanding regional touring calendar,” says Arena Kuwait general manager Ken Jamieson. “Kuwait has an event-hungry population, and the response to our first events has been outstanding and very satisfying for all concerned.

“The response to our first events has been outstanding and very satisfying for all concerned”

“Our location in the 360 Mall, Kuwait’s leading retail, leisure, entertainment, and sports destination, ensures the arena can offer unique marketing advantages and exposure as well as extensive support infrastructure.”

The arena has a number of key technical and operational advantages, including a 5,000-seater retractable seating system capable of a multitude of event set-ups, a 300-tonne rigging grid, 20m floor-to-ceiling clearance, extensive back-of-house infrastructure, and considerable F&B options.

“We have also developed our own ticketing solution, which allows promoters and organisers to easily connect with our extensive and ever-growing ticket-buyer community,” says Jamieson.

Arena Kuwait is one of 600+ arenas featured in the Global Arena Guide 2022, which is available to subscribers now.

The guide features over 250 interviews from arena professionals worldwide, as well as a comprehensive global directory. Subscribe now to read the full publication.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.