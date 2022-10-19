Welcome to the spa & last resort: ILMC 35 launches

The 2023 edition will take place at a new five-star location, expanding both programming and delegate numbers

The International Live Music Conference (ILMC) has unveiled a new concept and a new five-star location for its 2023 edition, expanding both programming and delegate numbers.

ILMC Spa & Last Resort will welcome over 1,200 of the world’s top live music professionals from over 40 countries to the recently upgraded Royal Lancaster Hotel in London from 28 Feb – 3 March 2023.

The move, which is in response to increasing demand for the industry-leading event, marks the first venue change for ILMC in more than 20 years. The Royal Lancaster will provide extra space for networking, private meetings and events, all in a first-class, newly revamped environment.

“We’re introducing a raft of new elements in 2023, including a series of roundtable working lunches, additional conference sessions, and some very special new features we’ll be announcing in the coming weeks that will be a first for ILMC,” says conference head Greg Parmley.

The Arthur Awards – the Oscars of the international live music business – will also take place during the ILMC week on 2 March.

The awards, which see thousands of votes compiled from around the world, are presented in front of 400 guests and the ceremony will be compered once again by Emma Banks, co-head of CAA’s London office.

In addition to the main ILMC schedule, 3 March sees the return of Futures Forum, the one-day discussion and networking event for the next generation of live music industry leaders. Created and shaped by young professionals, Futures Forum mixes connected discussions with immersive workshops, peer-to-peer networking and TED-style ‘Soapbox’ presentations.

And 28 Feb sees the 15th edition of the Green Events & Innovations Conference (GEI) take place. The day brings together leaders and innovators in the global live sector to network and accelerate discussions around environmental and social best practice and is organised by A Greener Festival (AGF), in partnership with ILMC.

Companies and partners supporting the 35th edition of ILMC include Live Nation, Ticketmaster, ASM Global, CTS Eventim, Tysers, DEAG Entertainment Group, Showsec and Universe.

The 2022 edition of ILMC welcomed speakers including artists Nile Rogers and Brian Eno, Casey Wasserman (Wasserman), Phil Bowdery (Live Nation), Maria May (CAA), Marie Lindqvist (ASM Global), Lucy Dickins (WME) and John Giddings (Solo Agency).

Full information about the conference, which this year is inviting delegates to attend the ILMC Spa & Last Resort for the live sector’s annual health check, is at 35.ilmc.com.

