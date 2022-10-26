Green Guardians 2022: KB Event

IQ Magazine’s third annual guide highlights the eco-warriors and innovators striving to make the live entertainment industry more sustainable

The Green Guardians is spearheaded by IQ and an expert panel of sustainability experts to recognise suppliers who are improving the live music business when it comes to being more environmentally friendly.

Our international panel of judges this year includes representatives from A Greener Festival, Green Events & Innovations Conference, Greener Events, Green Operations Europe (Go-Group), Julie’s Bicycle, Le Réseau des Femmes en Environnement, Sustainable Event Alliance, Sustainable Event Solutions, Tour Production Group, and Vision:2025.

The 2022 list of Green Guardians includes 20 entries across a wide range of event suppliers and solutions providers, all of whom are working tirelessly to reduce the carbon footprint of the live entertainment business.

IQ will publish entries across all categories over the coming weeks. The series launched with Big Green Coach, Bluewater and Christie Lites, and continues with KB Event.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of KB Event‘s inception. The company was initially established to provide the event industry with transport and logistics solutions unlike any other on the market, and it is now recognised as one of the leaders in its field, boasting an impressive and loyal client base, and an extensive list of blue-chip and high-profile events.

In direct response to the challenges presented by Brexit, KB Event now operates an EU operation from Ireland. Environmental sustainability is at the heart of how KB Event thinks, how it operates, and how it delivers. The company is continuously striving to identify and deliver the changes required to achieve a brighter future for our planet, and every day its operational team works with the events industry to deliver practical solutions that boost efficiency and reduce impact on the environment.

KB Event is delivering more and more events with HVO as the primary fuel

Working collaboratively with clients, KB Event brings expertise from different specialisms to combat the challenges they face together. The introduction of Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) into the fleet and working with the expertise at Peak Oils to supply 100% renewable diesel that is palm oil free, is a clear example of the company’s collaborative working ethos. In fact, the HVO that KB Event uses eliminates up to 90% of net CO2 and significantly reduces nitrogen oxide, particulate matter, and carbon monoxide (CO) emissions.

Many of the company’s clients are so conscious of the impact of fossil fuels on the environment that KB Event is delivering more and more events with HVO as the primary fuel. Examples include: Google Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, World Economic Forum Davos, COP 26 Glasgow, Cannes Lions, and tours for Bring Me the Horizon and Enter Shikari.

