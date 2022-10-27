Global Arena Guide 2022 out now

The Guide features in-depth overviews of over 60 touring markets, a directory containing key contact information, and unique insight

The Global Arena Guide, a new, definitive reference on arenas hosting live music and entertainment internationally, is out now.

Featuring in-depth overviews of over 60 touring markets, a directory containing key contact information, and unique comment and insight, the Global Arena Guide is a must-have tool for promoters, booking agents and artist managers alike.

The Guide is published in print, digitally, and will also be available via a dedicated year-round mini site. Alongside the market-by-market updates and directory, there is insightful commentary from leading arena figureheads, strategically important data, and an overview of all key new builds that will be opening within the next five years.

“The halt brought to touring brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic is firmly being shaken off as arenas go through a boom period,” says the Guide’s editor James Drury. “More shows than ever before are taking to stages across the planet, and audiences (on the whole) are returning in droves.

“Of course, this brings challenges – not least the worldwide shortage of staffing – but venues are overcoming the issues and looking ahead to 2023 with general optimism. This is also a golden age for arena building, with significant numbers of new venues coming on stream in 2022 and even more in the pipeline for the next few years. We take a look at some of the key developments.”

