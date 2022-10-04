Five takeaways from the International Festival Forum

A record 800 delegates from 45 countries flocked to the eighth edition of the International Festival Forum (IFF) in London, last week.

With the world’s best-known festival professionals and booking agents in attendance, IQ has compiled some key takeaways from the best minds in the business.

Play it safe and route your tours selectively

During the panel Festivals & Agents: Happier than ever? Chris Payne (WME, UK) voiced concerns about the viability of club shows, both for the fans and the touring industry.

“I don’t know that the next generation is going to want to go to a club in their town, be it Bedford or Coventry. I’d imagine those are the people that will go online. I’m a little bit worried about clubs generally because the ticket price is very expensive, bands can’t afford to anything less than £1,200–1,500.

“But then we’re missing a gap [in the touring ecosystem]. We can’t just skip straight up to 800 capacity. It’s going to be a couple of years until we’ve worked it out with this isn’t going to be done in one season.”

Payne said that, in the meantime, agents will need to be selective with which markets their artists play in 2023 in order to curb losses.

“You know your major markets will likely sell,” he said. “I mean the ticket prices are going to be difficult because the venues obviously have their own costs and it’s all gonna go into a show budget, and then we just have to sit across the table discussing what that looks like. But it’s going to look better in your Londons or Amsterdams or Berlins than in a fifth market or a sixth market – I don’t think that’s 2023. Forget those regional shows, if you’re not sure. There’s nothing worse than losing money on those one or two shows and then it wipes the profit.”

Payne’s thoughts were echoed by One Finiix Live’s Jess Kinn during the New Kids on the Block panel, who said: “We need to make sure we’re not just putting an artist out there for the sake of it and really stick to the strategy of only touring at the right time, especially now,” she said. “Being able to pick and choose helps.”

Payne continued: “Next year will be about making safe bets. Personally, I won’t be trying to take a big bite out of the market next year, I just want to remain stable.”

“Even if it’s a partner I don’t like or a brand I hate, I have to start considering it”

Reconsider sponsorship offers in order to keep ticket prices down

Speaking during Festivals & Agents: Happier than ever? Cindy Castillo (Mad Cool, ES) said that festivals may have to be less fussy about their partners in order to secure much-needed cash and keep ticket prices down.

“We now need to adapt, as a festival, to things that we wouldn’t have done before in order to keep the prices affordable,” she said.

“For example, brands would come to us and say ‘Hey, I want to sponsor your festival’ and if it was not a brand that we share values with, I would have said no – it doesn’t matter the amount of money you put in. But now, even if it’s a partner I don’t like or a brand I hate, I have to start considering it. We have a business here and we need to keep it running and working.”

“People are going to have to choose whether they want to go on vacation or whether they want to do a festival as a holiday”

Be cheap or be unique to win fans’ money

With the projected increase in ticket prices and a decrease in fans’ disposable income, festival bosses are anticipating tough competition in 2023. During The Festival Season 2022 panel, Primary Talent’s Sally Dunstone ventured that destination festivals may come out on top if fans are forced to choose between a holiday or a festival.

“People have to be more careful with how they spend their money,” she explained. “When buying a festival ticket, you have to buy everything around it – transport, accommodation, so it can become like a holiday really. So people are going to have to choose whether they want to go on vacation or whether they want to do a festival as a holiday.”

Detlef Kornett (DEAG, DE) added: “Recession is going to hit us and I think we will see people that left our industry return because logistics and retail and construction, all of them will suffer. Starting a new festival will be a big challenge. I like to say that next year is going to be about ‘be unique or be cheap’, but anything in the middle will be really difficult to get through.”

“There needs to be a way for us to keep people who can’t afford [festivals] the chance to see live music”

Be careful of pricing out certain groups of fans

During one of many discussions about ticket prices, Rauha Kyyrö (Fullsteam Agency, FI) pointed out that increasing the cost for the consumer could price out certain groups, making festivals less accessible for all.

“I think one real concern I have is that we’re like making these events less and less inclusive,” she said. “I don’t really know what the solution is but we have to start thinking about ways to let people in for a very, very low price. I don’t know how we justify it, but there needs to be a way for us to keep people who can’t afford it the chance to see live music.

Nikolaj Thorenfeldt (Smash! Bang! Pow!, DK) added: “Your word inclusive is incredibly important. It’s the first word in our office when we discuss building a new event because that’s how you properly build events – they have to be for everybody. Everybody has to feel welcome. But if you are dealing with a situation where you’re pricing out several customer groups, that is not the right direction.”

During The Festival Season 2022 Karolina Kozlowska (Live Nation, SE) said there had been a huge increase in VIP and platinum ticket sales, which could theoretically help subsidise cheaper tickets in the future.

“Some people are very willing to buy the more expensive ticket to get that extra comfortable experience,” said Kozlowska. “So you might not need to raise all your ticket prices – at least not by 20% – if you can make better experiences for the VIP or platinum guests and then by that, you can also get the young kids to actually be able to afford a ticket.”

“I think we’re going to see more and more questions about touring and how we tour”

Rethink the way you tour, to protect everyone’s mental health

With an increasing number of artists cancelling tours due to mental health concerns, James Wright (UTA, UK) was keen to remind the industry that it’s not just those on the stage that are at risk of burn out.

“It’s encouraging that [this issue] is getting the press coverage that it is because I think it’s been under-discussed in the public domain for a very long time. But it’s not just the artist who need to get the headline, it’s the burnt-out tour manager or it’s the crew that are physically exhausted.

“I think we’re going to see more and more questions about touring and how we tour; length of tours, turnaround of shows more crew required and so. It’s a big topic.

“Going forward, I think a lot more needs to come from agents about how we route tours. There needs to be conversations with the artists and management ahead of time, trying to talk about how they want to tour and what their expectations are around that. But it’s the whole ecosystem that needs to work together.”

