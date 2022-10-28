Event welfare consultant Penny Mellor honoured

The longstanding ILMC team member was presented with the female lifetime achievement award at the recent UK Events Summit

Event welfare consultant Penny Mellor was presented with the female lifetime achievement award at this year’s UK Events Summit.

A longstanding member of the International Live Music Conference (ILMC) team, Mellor has racked up 50 years’ worth of experience in the sector.

Fifty years ago, she became a field worker for a recently founded charity, Festival Welfare Services, which she ended up running for nearly 20 years and whose remit was to take care of the health and safety of audiences and crew at events.

From the late seventies onwards, Mellor has arranged welfare services, written welfare reports, and consulted for many events both in the UK and abroad. More recently, she has worked as an environmental assessor for A Greener Festival.

“Her work has always been for wellbeing and safety and concerned with the people and kindness, rather than status and profit”

She has been involved with government departments and universities, and has written extensively about event safety, crowd management, and drug safety at events. And in 2018, she contributed the section of the Purple Guide dedicated to worker welfare.

“The female lifetime achievement goes to a woman who has served the industry for over 50 years,” said the presenter at the 26 October ceremony.

“Her work has always been for wellbeing and safety and concerned with the people and kindness, rather than status and profit. As well as being a published author and still travels to complete Greener festival assessments amongst many other great projects. Congratulations Event Welfare Consultant, Penny Mellor.”

