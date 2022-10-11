Event Production Forum East set for return

Organised by Carl A H Martin and Máté Horvath, the gathering will be held at the Budapest Arena in Hungary on 4 November

The Event Production Forum East (EPFE) is returning for its sixth year to the Budapest Arena in Hungary on 4 November.

Organised by Carl A H Martin and Máté Horvath, the gathering attracts event professionals, technicians, bookers and entrepreneurs from production, venue management, promotion, hospitality, and suppliers.

Delegates will enjoy a day of networking, centred around four panels, presented in association with Platinum partner EPS and Gold partners Visual Europe Group and Continest KFT.

“People from outside could learn a lot, so we encourage everyone across Europe to join us”

“In the ever-changing landscape of events it feels particularly important to bring together event professionals to discuss the range of challenges and opportunities they face collectively,” says Martin. “We have always looked to create a relaxed, interactive forum, where delegates can listen, learn, talk and share ideas.

“Although the outside world does tend to label this region as a ‘developing market’, it is not true. I recall when Bryan Grant from Britannia Row Productions was a panel member two or three years ago and told delegates that ‘the industry is as advanced here as it is throughout the western world, it just doesn’t shout about it!’ People from outside could learn a lot, so we encourage everyone across Europe to join us.”

Panels will include The Mature And The Newcomers, moderated by Lina Ugrinovska from Macedonia’s Banana & Salt, which will see young and old talk about experience and communication, while The Weather Today Is ****! session will feature panellists including Sziget Cultural Management head of production Benis Dániel and Dax Cochran, Weather Risk Consultant from DTN , who will offer advice on mitigating the vagaries of the weather.

In Those That Know, Edmond Lenarth from the Electric Castle festival in Romania, and Neil Burke from the Archetype company in Dublin, Ireland, will discuss the various production necessities of organising events under the moderation of Martina Pogacic, from Show Production in Zagreb.

The closing Dinosaur Session, meanwhile, will bring together industry veterans to share their career experiences and pass on knowledge.

“The pandemic has reinforced the value of people getting together to collaborate and conduct business”

Special guest will be Martin Goebbels, head of music and touring from Miller Insurance Services, who will talk with Martin to give guidance and advising about insurance to delegates.

This year marks the return of EPFE as an in-person event after being held as a virtual conference following the onset of Covid-19.

“The pandemic has reinforced the value of people getting together to collaborate and conduct business, so we delighted to be inviting people to join us in Budapest this November,” adds Budapest-based promoter Horvath, who was recently hired by Live Nation CEE (Central and Eastern Europe) to grow the music business in the Hungarian market and other Eastern European countries.

Tickets for the event are available now, priced HUF30,000 (€70).

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.