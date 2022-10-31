Europe’s biggest festivals join sustainability pact

Sziget, Pohoda and Øya are among 23 live events that joined the Green Deal Circular Festivals initiative during the ADE Green conference

Sziget, Pohoda and Øya are among a slate of European events that have joined the Green Deal Circular Festivals (GDCF) sustainability pact.

Launched in 2019 by the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, GDCF brings together participating festivals to share knowledge and experience on sustainability practices in a bid to become circular and climate-neutral by 2025.

Festivals from the GDCF, along with the municipality of Amsterdam and other European cities and regions, gathered at the ADE Green conference on 21 October in Amsterdam, where 23 new festivals joined the initiative.

Mysteryland (NL), NorthSide (DK), Amsterdam Dance Event (NL), EXIT Festival (RS), Awakenings Festival (NL), Awakenings Summer Festival (NL) and Paradise City Festival (BE), join Sziget (HU), Pohoda (SK) and Øya (DK) in signing on to the cause.

With the 23 new additions, the number of participating parties has more than doubled to 43 festivals from 14 countries

Other new signatories include Boom Festival (PT), Castle Fest (NL), Department Festival (SE, DK), Georgie’s (NL), Komm schon Alter (NL), Lago Lago (NL), Le Guess Who? (NL), Meadows in the Mountains (BG), Orange Blossom (DE), Welcome to the Village (NL), Wild Paths Festival (UK) and Wonderfeel (NL).

Exiting members of GDCF are Amsterdam Open Air (NL), Best Kept Secret Festival (NL), Boardmasters (UK), Body & Soul (IE), Boomtown (UK), DGTL Amsterdam (NL), Down The Rabbit Hole (NL), Eurosonic Noorderslag (NL), Into The Great Wide Open (NL), Lowlands (NL), Mañana Mañana (NL), Milkshake Festival (NL), North Sea Jazz (NL), Pukkelpop (NL), Roskilde Festival (DK), Shambala (UK), Superbloom (DE), Vierdaagsefeesten (NL), We Love Green (FR) and Zwarte Cross (NL).

