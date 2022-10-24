fbpx

news

European Festival Awards returns, entries open

The 12th edition of the awards will take place on 18 January 2023 at Eurosonic Nooderslag in Groningen, the Netherlands

By IQ on 24 Oct 2022

Chris Kemp was honoured for his work with the Yourope Event Safety group at the European Festival Awards 2019

The European Festival Awards is slated to return at next year’s Eurosonic Noorderslag (ESNS) in the Netherlands, after a pandemic-induced hiatus.

Taking place on 18 January 2023, in De Oosterpoort, Groningen, the 12th edition will honor the best major, medium-sized, and small festivals; best indoor festival; and best new festival.

Self-registration for the awards is now open, with other awards including line-up of the year, newcomer of the year, the lifetime achievement award, agent of the year and promoter of the year.

The 12th edition will honor the best major, medium-sized, and small festivals; best indoor festival; and best new festival

Established in 2009 by Festival Awards, Yourope and ESNS, the last European Festival Awards ceremony took place on January 15, 2020 in Groningen.

The 2020 awards saw Wacken Open Air and Roskilde Festival pick up the biggest prizes of the night – best major festival and best line-up respectively. The Netherlands’ Mojo (Pinkpop, North Sea Jazz, Down the Rabbit Hole, Lowlands) won best promoter, with CAA’s Mike Greek earning the agent of the year award.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ's free email digest of essential live music industry news.

