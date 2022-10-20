Eps appoints new Australia/NZ management team

Dean Andreula and Anthony Pezzimenti have been named MDs and will be supported by head of logistics and warehouses Jason Bradley

Munich-headquartered event infrastructure service provider eps has announced a new management team for its Australia and New Zealand operation.

Dean Andreula, who will be responsible for sales, marketing, and project management, and Anthony Pezzimenti, who will look after business administration, legal and finance, have been named co-MDs by the firm.

Both will be supported by Jason Bradley, head of logistics and warehouses for eps in Australia and New Zealand.

“We humbly thank our current managing director, Adrian Dalton, and seating manager Julie Macdonald,” say Sebastian Tobie and Ralf Mueller, MDs of parent company eps event holding. “As friends of eps, both have managed to guide the Australian and New Zealand branches through the Covid-19 pandemic into a promising future.

“It was agreed that eps Australia would need a renewed board after the pandemic, which has now been implemented”

“It was agreed that eps Australia would need a renewed board after the pandemic, which has now been implemented.”

Tobie says that, in Andreula, the company was happy to have an internal candidate.

“Over the last years, Dean has proven that his forte is being able to connect with our customers and engage their trust by demonstrating that eps delivers a high standard of quality products and service,” says Tobie. “Furthermore, Dean was the key driver integrating the acquired Eventfloor business into the eps world.”

Pezzimenti, meanwhile, has a “proven track record”, with extensive executive and general management experience in the events and hospitality industry.

“We feel very confident that the future of eps Australia will be bright with this team and the support of Adrian Dalton and Julie Macdonald, who remain part of the eps family,” adds Mueller.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.