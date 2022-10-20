fbpx

PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Eps appoints new Australia/NZ management team

Dean Andreula and Anthony Pezzimenti have been named MDs and will be supported by head of logistics and warehouses Jason Bradley

By James Hanley on 20 Oct 2022

Ralf Müller

Ralf Müller


Munich-headquartered event infrastructure service provider eps has announced a new management team for its Australia and New Zealand operation.

Dean Andreula, who will be responsible for sales, marketing, and project management, and Anthony Pezzimenti, who will look after business administration, legal and finance, have been named co-MDs by the firm.

Both will be supported by Jason Bradley, head of logistics and warehouses for eps in Australia and New Zealand.

“We humbly thank our current managing director, Adrian Dalton, and seating manager Julie Macdonald,” say Sebastian Tobie and Ralf Mueller, MDs of parent company eps event holding. “As friends of eps, both have managed to guide the Australian and New Zealand branches through the Covid-19 pandemic into a promising future.

“It was agreed that eps Australia would need a renewed board after the pandemic, which has now been implemented”

“It was agreed that eps Australia would need a renewed board after the pandemic, which has now been implemented.”

Tobie says that, in Andreula, the company was happy to have an internal candidate.

“Over the last years, Dean has proven that his forte is being able to connect with our customers and engage their trust by demonstrating that eps delivers a high standard of quality products and service,” says Tobie. “Furthermore, Dean was the key driver integrating the acquired Eventfloor business into the eps world.”

Pezzimenti, meanwhile, has a “proven track record”, with extensive executive and general management experience in the events and hospitality industry.

“We feel very confident that the future of eps Australia will be bright with this team and the support of Adrian Dalton and Julie Macdonald, who remain part of the eps family,” adds Mueller.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

  • Ruben Brouwer, Mojo Concerts
    Mojo unveils new management team

    Former director John Mulder and legal expert Ruben Brouwer will in January jointly fill the seat left vacant by Wilbert Mutsaers

  • Emma Greengrass, Wildlife Entertainment
    Wildlife management appoints new MD

    Label veteran Emma Greengrass will report directly to Wildlife CEO Ian McAndrew, whose company's roster includes Arctic Monkeys, Miles Kane and Royal Blood

  • Alice Kentenich, Olga Sarman, Katharina Wilk, eps gmbh, eps holding gmbh
    eps reinforces financial team

    The German-HQed event supplier has made three finance/control hires, with Alice Kentenich joining eps gmbh and Olga Sarman and Katharina Wilk bulking up its parent firm

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|18 Oct 2022

Creditors owed £22.5m after Festicket collapse

news|18 Oct 2022

Rising costs blamed for Glasto ticket price hike

news|17 Oct 2022

Lucy Noble hired as AEG’s first artistic director

feature|17 Oct 2022

The New Bosses 2022: Agustina Cabo, Move Concerts

news|17 Oct 2022

IQ 114 out now: Di and Gi, Green Guardians, Stadiums

IQ Mag Logo
The essential live music business newsletter