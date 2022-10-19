EAA elects new VP and board member

Altice Arena's Jorge Vinha da Silva and Arena Gliwice's Konrad Koziol join the board, while Rockhal's Olivier Toth continues as president

The European Arenas Association (EAA), which represents 37 arenas in 20 European countries, has announced the appointment of a vice-president and a new board member.

Jorge Vinha da Silva, CEO of Portugal’s Altice Arena, takes up the newly created VP role, while Konrad Koziol, sales and marketing director of Poland’s Arena Gliwice, joins the board, bringing the number of board members to five.

In addition, Rockhal chief Olivier Toth’s position as EAA president was confirmed for the next three years in the recent elections, which took place at the Luxembourg arena as part of the organisation’s first in-person general meeting since the onset of Covid-19.

Toth, who succeeded AEG Europe’s John Langford in the role, welcomes the new appointments while reiterating the EAA’s commitment to its four-pillar strategy: knowledge exchange, education and training, advocacy, networking and content development.

“I look forward to working closely with Jorge in his new role as vice president and with our new board member Konrad as we continue to implement our four-pillar strategy,” says Toth. “We are grateful to our former president John Langford and board member Girts Krastins for their hard work and dedication in developing the new strategy and setting us on the path for change”

Existing board members Lotta Nibell and Adrian Doyle were also re-appointed in their roles, representing the northern and western regions respectively.

As VP, Vinha da Silva will offer his full support to Toth, as well as representing member arenas from the southern region. Koziol, meanwhile, has joined the board to represent the eastern region members.

“I look forward to continuing my involvement with the EAA as vice president as we develop tangible actions that benefit our members and also our sector as we work together to address the challenges and opportunities for recovery and growth,” adds Vinha da Silva.

