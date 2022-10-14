DEAG expands family entertainment portfolio

The German live entertainment giant has revealed it has signed a cooperation agreement with Dresdner Weihnachts-Circus

German live giant DEAG has expanded its interests in the family entertainment sector by signing a cooperation agreement with Dresdner Weihnachts-Circus (DWC).

The partnership includes multi-channel ticketing sales for multiple events, with DEAG’s Myticket platform becoming a DWC ticketing partner with immediate effect.

DWC, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, is one of the largest Christmas circuses in Germany, with 70,000 visitors each year.

“The ticketing collaboration is an initial important step in our partnership, which we intend to expand by acquiring a stake in the future”

“We expect to have a strong fourth quarter, which will be significantly influenced by our Christmas business,” says DEAG founder and CEO Peter Schewenkow. “We are very pleased to be able to cooperate with Dresdner Weihnachts-Circus with another top-class event. The ticketing collaboration is an initial important step in our partnership, which we intend to expand by acquiring a stake in the future.”

DEAG has operated Christmas circuses in Essen, Hanover and Regensburg for several years and expects to further strengthen its festive business. The agreement with DWC includes a right of first refusal on all business shares of Dresdner Weihnachts-Circus.

Last month, DEAG enhanced its presence in the classical and jazz market with the acquisition of classical music festival Classic Open Air. Earlier this year, the Berlin-headquartered group reported the most successful summer in its 44-year history, with more than three million tickets sold for its events.

