DWP ups Del Williams to global head of talent

Danny Wimmer Presents (DWP), a leading independent promoter in the US, has elevated Del Williams to global head of talent.

In his new role, Williams will oversee the curation and booking of all festivals, one-offs and special events at the California-based company.

DWP’s stable of events includes Aftershock, Bourbon & Beyond, GoldenSky Country Music Festival, Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, Louder Than Life and Welcome To Rockville.

Williams will also work closely with Billy Brill and Seth Shomes to grow the representation of DWP Talent Services (DWPTS), a division that focuses on entertainment for casinos and fairs.

“Del is part of the core fabric of DWP, going back to our roots in the Rock On The Range days,” says Danny Hayes, CEO of Danny Wimmer Presents.

“He was there when we started this company and it is fitting that he will help guide us as we continue to develop and grow our business. Our relationships with the artists and their representatives are more important than ever and we are thrilled to have someone as respected and skilled as Del to lead that charge.”

Williams brings to his new role 22 years as a talent booker for some of the biggest brands in entertainment including a previous position as the head of national promotion for Elektra Entertainment.

A winner of Billboard‘s National Independent Promoter Award, he is said to have been instrumental in the early success of Radiohead, Dave Matthews Band, Coldplay, Muse, Sublime, Alanis Morissette and Maroon 5, among others.

Williams has also been the co-creator of some of the biggest music festivals in America, including Rock On The Range, Carolina Rebellion and KROQ’s Inland Invasion.

