Concerts West names Jesse Stoll as VP of touring

AEG Presents subsidiary Concerts West has appointed Jesse Stoll as VP of touring.

Based in Los Angeles, Stoll’s duties will include identifying touring opportunities and building touring relationships and partnerships.

“I am incredibly excited and hungry to dive in full force to the global touring space with Concerts West,” says Stoll, “I have grown up with the AEG family and there aren’t many companies that drive home the toughness, drive and true grit spirit of what embodies an all-around concert promoter. John and Paul’s close attention and treatment of their touring artists as real partners on all cylinders is unmatched at the highest level of service.”

“Jesse brings 14 years of booking experience, deep relationships, and a passion for live entertainment”

The son of late concert promoter Jon Stoll of Fantasma Productions, Jesse Stoll joined AEG Presents in 2008 as an operations coordinator, producing and organising numerous festivals and shows across the Southeast region, and went on to become a full-time talent buyer.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jesse to the Concerts West team,” adds Concerts West co-CEO John Meglen. “Jesse brings 14 years of booking experience, deep relationships, and a passion for live entertainment. I worked with Jesse’s father Jon Stoll for many years, he was a close friend. Jon would be proud to see his son follow in his footsteps and build upon the family legacy.”

