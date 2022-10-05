Coldplay postpone Brazil tour dates

The band's shows in Rio and Sao Paulo will be rescheduled for 2023 while frontman Chris Martin recovers from a serious lung infection

Coldplay have postponed a string of Brazilian tour dates until early 2023 after frontman Chris Martin contracted a serious lung infection.

Two Music Of The Spheres shows at the Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro (11-12 October) and a further six at Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo (15-22 October) will now be rescheduled.

The tour, which began in Costa Rica in March, returned to Latin America in September.

“Due to a serious lung infection, Chris has been put under strict doctor’s orders to rest for the next three weeks,” says a statement by the band. “We’re working as fast as possible to lock in the new dates and will follow up with more information in the next few days.

“To everyone in Brazil who was looking forward to these concerts, we’re extremely sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience, and we’re so grateful for your understanding at this challenging time where we need to prioritise Chris’ health.”

“We’re optimistic that Chris will return to good health after the prescribed medical break”

The statement continues: “Please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the new rescheduled dates. These will happen in early 2023 and will be announced very soon. However, we will also honour all requests for ticket refunds – which will be available at the point of sale.

“We’re optimistic that Chris will return to good health after the prescribed medical break and look forward to resuming the tour as soon as possible.”

Click here to read IQ‘s in-depth feature behind the scenes of the groundbreaking Music Of The Spheres World Tour. More than 5.4 million tickets have been sold for the tour after the band’s 2023 UK and European stadium dates went on sale in August.

