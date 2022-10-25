CAA cuts ties with Kanye West after antisemitic slurs

The US rapper this month posted anti-Jewish remarks on social media and wore a shirt with a slogan associated with white supremacists

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) no longer represents longtime client Kanye West, a representative of the company this week told The New York Times.

The agency has represented West for touring since 2016, during which time he has not been on tour.

The move comes after the US rapper this month posted antisemitic slurs on social media and wore a shirt with a slogan associated with white supremacists.

His remarks prompted an antisemitic and white supremacist group to unfurl a large banner above a Los Angeles overpass, which read “Kanye is right about the Jews,” over the weekend.

The music industry has subsequently begun to distance itself from the rapper, with executives including UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer and Endeavor’s Ari Emanuel encouraging the boycott of West.

West and his G.O.O.D. Music imprint are no longer a part of Def Jam Recordings

Per The Times article, West (now known as Ye) and his G.O.O.D. Music imprint are no longer a part of Def Jam Recordings. Ye’s artist contract with the label expired following the release of 2021’s Donda, although it’s unclear if he was expected to continue the partnership with his longtime label home prior to his recent anti-Semitic outbursts.

The 45-year-old rapper had already burned bridges in the industry when he pulled out of headlining this year’s Coachella just over a week before it was due to start.

He was also disinvited from performing at the Grammy Awards last spring after erratic behaviour and, in July this year, LA-based production company Phantom Labs sued West, for allegedly owing $7.1 million for unpaid work.

The fashion world is also beginning to cut ties with West, with Balenciaga confirming last week that it “no longer has any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist”.

Also, today (25 October), Adidas released a statement announcing it has officially ended its partnership with the rapper.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” it reads. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.